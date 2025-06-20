A funny but embarrassing situation played out at the G7 Summit in Canada when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer accidentally greeted South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung's interpreter as the president. This was a formal meeting arrangement on Wednesday.

When Starmer walked up, he shook hands with the front man, realising immediately it was President Lee's translator. He warmly welcomed the actual president standing next to him. The confusion took only seconds but captured the media's attention at the high-profile G7 meeting. Downing Street, though, waved reports of the "handshake faux pas" as hyperbole.

Keir Starmer mistakenly shakes hands with a Korean interpreter instead of the President of South Korea (2025) pic.twitter.com/OYDjij1aJ1 — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) June 18, 2025

UK-South Korea Relations Reinforced

Though there was a momentary confusion, both the leaders reasserted their intention to deepen UK-South Korea ties. Starmer said, "We share a robust partnership with South Korea, and we aim to take it further." He pointed to proposals to further defense cooperation and push trade deals. President Lee also concurred with the necessity of upgrading the bilateral trade agreement. The meeting was a part of the G7 outreach program, to which South Korea had been a special guest.

Another Trump Gaffe Moment

The handshake blunder was not the only awkward moment Starmer faced during the summit. A day before, when he had a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, Starmer was forced to retrieve papers that had dropped from Trump's desk. Justifying his action, Starmer said, "With Trump's close security, it was simpler for me to take them myself."

In another blunder, Trump inadvertently stated America had reached a trade agreement with the EU when he referred to the UK. Asked if Trump's health was the issue, Starmer refused to say anything.

They have provided a tongue-in-cheek, but slightly embarrassing, aside to the G7 Summit, where world leaders are wrestling with serious international challenges.