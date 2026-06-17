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The shadows of 1938 and the crisis of 2026: Inside the G7 Summit in Evian, France

Discover how Trump's US-Iran deal is fracturing the 2026 G7 Summit in Evian. Know about the historic Modi-Trump meeting and chilling echoes of the 1938 crisis.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
The shadows of 1938 and the crisis of 2026: Inside the G7 Summit in Evian, France
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

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