/The shadows of 1938 and the crisis of 2026: Inside the G7 Summit in Evian, France

World's attention has been firmly set on the picturesque French resort of Evian. Known globally due to its mineral water, the city hosts the annual G7 Summit. Moreover, aside from the official multilateral agenda, changing realities of global economics, splitting the Western alliance, and controversial diplomacy on the issue of the Middle East occupy the central spot of interest.
The summit was marked by an awaited bilateral agreement reached by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. After more than 16 months of political deadlock, having met for the last time in February 2025, both leaders finally met again in person at this year's G7 summit. Having arrived at the convention hall following the family photograph ceremony, Mr. Trump got up from his chair and greeted the Indian prime minister himself.
The high-profile meeting takes place at a highly significant moment, with the signing of the broad U.S.-India trade agreement imminent. This development comes in light of New Delhi's signing of the "Mother of All Deals" with the EU's 27 member states in January.
The G7 includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. As per its official history, the foundation of the club is rooted in the 1973 October (Ramadan/Yom Kippur) war, when the Middle Eastern countries imposed an embargo following Western support of Israel, resulting in a major energy crisis in the Western world. As a response, the G6, later expanded to include Japan, was formed.
Yet, modern data raises serious concerns regarding the legitimacy of the permanent membership list of the club:
Reduced share of global economy: Back in 1970, the G7 accounted for 63% of global GDP, hitting the peak mark of 66% in 1995. Currently, however, the combined GDP share has been reduced to 44%.
India paradox: While ranking 11th globally in terms of economy, Canada trails Italy as the 8th largest economy, and yet India has managed to make its way up the ladder, taking over the position as the 6th largest economy in the world.
In spite of the fact that the country participated at the invitation since 2019, India has not yet received the status of a full member.
The summit in Evian has demonstrated how the relationship between the US president and the allied heads of state became tense due to the resistance to US military policies during the war against Iran. Among others, the following leaders have gathered for the summit – the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Canadian PM Mark Carney, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the host of the meeting – the French President Emmanuel Macron.
Following a number of sharp accusations towards them over the lack of cooperation with the United States, the US President is using the G7 summit as an opportunity to demonstrate the US superiority in the region.
"If it weren't for the United States, Israel would have ceased to exist long ago," Trump declared from the G7 platform, adding a provocative claim that Syria fights Hezbollah better than the Israeli military.
This rhetoric change could hardly be more pronounced considering that less than three months ago Trump started military actions against Iran, supported by Israel. The current U.S. approach of actively negotiating with Iran represents a drastic deviation from the established political line, which the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu strongly disagrees with, saying that Israel and America do not share the same viewpoint here, and that he is going to continue the military campaign against Iran despite any U.S.-sponsored treaties.
Choosing Evian as the place for this confrontation is historically significant due to the fact that in July of 1938 the same place hosted an unprecedented event known as the Evian Conference. This historical event aimed at resolving the issue of Jewish refugees from Europe and finding nations ready to receive the persecuted representatives of this nationality.
While virtually all the participating countries displayed verbal support in 1938, most of the nations involved, namely the United States, Great Britain, Australia, and Canada, declined to increase their quotas of immigrants. Most historians believe that the general inaction gave Hitler a signal that the international community had no intention of taking any effective actions against him. Inevitably, this resulted in the catastrophic consequences of the Holocaust during World War II, when six million Jews were killed.
Now, eighty-eight years later, some of Evian's harshest critics claim that Evian is again positioning Israel as an impediment to the achievement of peace in the region. Notably, Israel's staunch rejection of the proposed terms of the negotiations is resulting in its isolation in the international arena, especially due to the actions taken by the current U.S. administration.
The very source of President Trump's anger with Israel is that the country is unwilling to submit to America's demands on the issue of the approaching U.S.-Iran agreement. Without this cooperation, no tensions between the two parties would ever arise in public.
This developing scenario puts the U.S. into a complex situation in terms of strategy. The main condition for the conclusion of this agreement between Washington and Tehran is that there must be a complete halt to the hostilities in the region, which includes Lebanon.
In other words, if the U.S. fails to impose a ceasefire on its strongest ally, then the country will have two options: either destroy the historical alliance with Israel or simply let Jerusalem face Iran without any help at all.
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