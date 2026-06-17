/Caught on hot mic: Meloni's smoking banter, Trump's Greenland obsession, and the 'Melodi' Instagram reunion at G7 | VIRAL VIDEO

With the world's top leaders descending on France, the charming city of Evian becomes the stage for crucial negotiations as they discuss burning geopolitical questions at the G7 Summit. However, hidden hot mics within the talks' premises caught a whole series of light-hearted conversations about personal health routines, political jokes, and even soccer.
In terms of the hot mic recordings from the summit, perhaps the most memorable one is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's health routine update. After entering a discussion hall before a planned summit session, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Prime Minister Meloni if she had already smoked her morning cigarette.
She earned enthusiastic congratulations from other leaders, such as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, and EU representatives. Mark Carney jokingly asked if she wore a nicotine patch, which elicited laughs from the leaders.
Italy's Meloni says she quit smoking at G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/Z3NFztqS6m— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026
Diplomatic talks related to geopolitical issues seemed to take a back seat anytime there was any discussion of international football. The mic picked up conversations about the imminent FIFA World Cup.
In one instance, a world leader expressed excitement about the upcoming World Cup by shouting "Allez les bleus!" Another leader commended Paris Saint-Germain on their impressive performance during the UEFA Champions League match. UK PM Keir Starmer was also caught expressing his joy over the underdog story of Cape Verde that achieved a 0-0 tactical victory against Spain, describing it as "absolutely fantastic."
United States President Donald Trump never failed to be in the middle of every light-hearted conversation during the summit that was mostly surrounded by debates and controversial opinions. In a brief and whispered conversation with European Council President António Costa, Trump suddenly brought up his favorite geographical wildcard.
"Is that clear?" Trump whispered before mentioning "...Greenland".
While the rest of the conversation could not be heard, the mention instantly brought back memories of his previous attempt to buy the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.
Soon after, an amusing situation took place when President of France Emmanuel Macron carelessly left his wristwatch on the conference table. PM Mark Carney from Canada pointed out this, announcing to everyone, "Macron left his watch here."
As a response, Trump quickly quipped, "If he left it, give it to me!", which immediately caused everyone around to burst into laughter.
To promote the upcoming Cycling World Championships in France, each G7 leader got a customized bicycle from President Macron. This gift became a source of humor for Trump, who repeatedly told the press that he doesn't participate in any strenuous physical activities except playing golf.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for his part, opted for a gift related to sports as well. He gifted an official jersey of the German National Football Team to the US President, decorated with Trump's name and "47"—referring to the fact that he was the 47th President of the United States.
One of the most notable meetings at the summit was between the Indian PM and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
"Nice to see you again," said Meloni.
And when PM Modi mentioned something related to social media trends, Meloni swiftly laughed and agreed, saying, "Yes, we are the most famous on Instagram," resulting in giggles among the diplomats near him as they know how popular their meeting photos are on the internet.
The hidden microphones also picked up on a crucial diplomatic negotiation. President Macron and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were discussing how to approach the U.S. administration.
Meloni looks like she wants off the planet as Trump rants and raves at length to G7 leaders about UFC pic.twitter.com/JiZFPENYQn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026
Macron first admitted to the difficulties in an open interview about their discussion from the previous day. He asked if Zelenskyy managed to get a one-on-one meeting scheduled with Trump. After hearing that he is traveling to Brussels the next day, Macron assured him and stated, "Okay, I will arrange it."
Finally, there was an important discussion in terms of policy. Prime Minister Mark Carney was overheard explaining some economic defenses that Ottawa came up with in regards to the U.S. administration. He specifically mentioned the newly implemented cap intended to severely limit the import of Chinese electric vehicles.
"It represents less than 3% of our market, roughly 49,000 cars," Carney explained, tailoring the pitch directly to Trump's economic sensibilities. "We have put a hard limit on it. I thought you would like that."
Trump nodded in approval, responding concisely: "That’s good, I like that."
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