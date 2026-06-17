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  • /Caught on hot mic: Meloni's smoking banter, Trump's Greenland obsession, and the 'Melodi' Instagram reunion at G7 | VIRAL VIDEO

Caught on hot mic: Meloni's smoking banter, Trump's Greenland obsession, and the 'Melodi' Instagram reunion at G7 | VIRAL VIDEO

Hidden hot mics at the G7 Summit in Evian catch candid conversations: Giorgia Meloni’s smoking update, Donald Trump’s Greenland comments, and the viral 'Melodi' Instagram dynamic.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Caught on hot mic: Meloni's smoking banter, Trump's Greenland obsession, and the 'Melodi' Instagram reunion at G7 | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Emmanuel Macron, Trump, Giorgia Meloni, Sanae Takaichi, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Mark Carney, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa during a meeting at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. (Photo: IANS)

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