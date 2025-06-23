New Delhi: Iran's military on Monday warned the US of powerful retaliatory operations after American airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear installations: the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow, and nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz. President Trump claimed the attack had "obliterated" Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of Iran's Military Central Command, directly addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, "Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it."

The United States' direct involvement in the conflict expands the range of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces, Iran’s military central command spokesperson said on Monday.



Addressing US President Donald Trump directly, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in English: “Gambler… pic.twitter.com/gRPuOZxt0P — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 23, 2025

As the world awaited Iran's reply, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also condemned the Israeli bombing campaign that started on June 13, calling it "a big mistake". "The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote on social media.

Iran's threats extend beyond Israel, with the country warning of attacks on US bases in the Middle East. In response, the US State Department issued a worldwide alert, cautioning Americans abroad about potential demonstrations and disruptions due to the escalating conflict.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad," the department's security alert stated.