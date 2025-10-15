Game Over For Trump’s Oil Play? India Slashes Russian Oil Imports – Guess Who’s Cashing In?

New Delhi: India’s imports of Russian crude oil have seen a decline, even as shipments from the United States continue to climb. According to Reuters, Russian crude deliveries to India dropped 8.4% between April and September, following Washington’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on oil sourced from Moscow.

The fall reflects a tightening global market and waning discounts from Russian suppliers. Industry sources and shipping data show that Indian refiners are now sourcing more oil from the Middle East and the United States, realigning trade flows that once leaned heavily toward Russia.

Pressure from Washington has also played a role. White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro earlier said that India’s crude purchases were effectively helping to “fund Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

Shipping data reveals that during the first half of the fiscal year, one major Indian refinery imported 1.75 million barrels of Russian crude per day. In September, imports remained stable at 1.6 million barrels per day, marking a 14.2% year-on-year decline from September 2024.

Refineries And Realignments

Private players such as Reliance Industries Limited and Nayara Energy ramped up Russian oil purchases in September. In contrast, state-owned refiners scaled back their intake.

US trade negotiators argue that reducing Russian imports is essential for lowering tariffs and finalising pending trade agreements with India.

Between April and September, India’s crude imports from the United States rose 6.8%, reaching about 213,000 barrels per day. In total, India imported 4.88 million barrels per day in September, 1% lower than August, but 3.5% higher than the same month in 2024.

Shifting Shares

Russia’s share in India’s total oil imports dropped from 40% to around 36% during the six-month period. The United States saw a rise, while oil sourced from the Middle East increased to 45%, up from 42%.

Collectively, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations (a coalition of major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and Venezuela) expanded their share from 45% to 49%.

The data paints a clear picture: India is gradually diversifying its oil portfolio amid global uncertainty, economic leverage and strategic diplomacy. The United States, in turn, appears to be emerging as a beneficiary, gaining influence in a market once dominated by Moscow.