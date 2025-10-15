Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972103https://zeenews.india.com/world/game-over-for-trump-s-oil-play-india-slashes-russian-oil-imports-guess-who-s-cashing-in-2972103.html
NewsWorld
INDIA OIL IMPORTS

Game Over For Trump’s Oil Play? India Slashes Russian Oil Imports – Guess Who’s Cashing In?

Russia remains a key energy partner for India, but falling imports and shifting trade dynamics signal a new phase in the global oil chessboard, one that is giving Washington leverage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 03:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Game Over For Trump’s Oil Play? India Slashes Russian Oil Imports – Guess Who’s Cashing In?Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India’s imports of Russian crude oil have seen a decline, even as shipments from the United States continue to climb. According to Reuters, Russian crude deliveries to India dropped 8.4% between April and September, following Washington’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on oil sourced from Moscow.

The fall reflects a tightening global market and waning discounts from Russian suppliers. Industry sources and shipping data show that Indian refiners are now sourcing more oil from the Middle East and the United States, realigning trade flows that once leaned heavily toward Russia.

Pressure from Washington has also played a role. White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro earlier said that India’s crude purchases were effectively helping to “fund Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shipping data reveals that during the first half of the fiscal year, one major Indian refinery imported 1.75 million barrels of Russian crude per day. In September, imports remained stable at 1.6 million barrels per day, marking a 14.2% year-on-year decline from September 2024.

Refineries And Realignments

Private players such as Reliance Industries Limited and Nayara Energy ramped up Russian oil purchases in September. In contrast, state-owned refiners scaled back their intake.

US trade negotiators argue that reducing Russian imports is essential for lowering tariffs and finalising pending trade agreements with India.

Between April and September, India’s crude imports from the United States rose 6.8%, reaching about 213,000 barrels per day. In total, India imported 4.88 million barrels per day in September, 1% lower than August, but 3.5% higher than the same month in 2024.

Shifting Shares

Russia’s share in India’s total oil imports dropped from 40% to around 36% during the six-month period. The United States saw a rise, while oil sourced from the Middle East increased to 45%, up from 42%.

Collectively, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations (a coalition of major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and Venezuela) expanded their share from 45% to 49%.

The data paints a clear picture: India is gradually diversifying its oil portfolio amid global uncertainty, economic leverage and strategic diplomacy. The United States, in turn, appears to be emerging as a beneficiary, gaining influence in a market once dominated by Moscow.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh