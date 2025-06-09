Gas, Guns And Gridlock: LA Protest Over Immigration Raids, Trump Mobilises National Guard | 10 Points

New Delhi: Tensions have been running high in Los Angeles as thousands of protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against federal immigration raids that began on Friday. The protests, sparked by sweeping raids resulting in over 118 arrests in the LA area over the past week, quickly spread to Latino-majority areas like Paramount and Compton. Demonstrators gathered outside the downtown federal building, including near a detention center, and additional protests erupted in Compton and Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where crowds assembled near a Home Depot amid ongoing raids.

The situation escalated when some protesters threw objects at law enforcement officers, leading the LAPD to declare an unlawful assembly and order the crowd to disperse. Riot police responded with tear gas and flash-bang grenades. In response to the escalatng situation, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, citing the need for additional support to control the protests. This move was met with opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who condemned the deployment, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty".

Governor Newsom has been at odds with President Trump over the deployment, arguing it would escalate tensions and accusing the federal government of "sowing chaos". Newsom formally requested that the White House withdraw the National Guard deployment and return control of the troops to the state. Meanwhile, Trump defended the deployment, claiming Democratic leaders had failed to control the protests and invoking a legal provision permitting federal troop deployment in response to "rebellion or threat of rebellion".

Here's a detailed breakdown of the events:

10 Key Points:

1. Federal Immigration Raids: The protests were triggered by sweeping federal immigration raids that began on Friday, resulting in over 100 arrests in Los Angeles. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 118 arrests in the LA area over the past week.

2. Protests Escalate: Demonstrations began peacefully but turned violent after some protesters threw objects at officers, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to declare an unlawful assembly. Riot police responded with tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and crowd-control munitions.

3. National Guard Deployment: President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, citing the need for additional support to control the protests. However, Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the deployment, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty."

4. Clashes with Authorities: Protesters clashed with National Guard troops and federal agents, who were equipped with riot gear and long guns. Tear gas was fired at protesters gathered outside the federal detention center in LA.

5. Freeway Blockade: Protesters later moved to block the 101 freeway, causing disruptions to traffic. The LAPD and National Guard units worked to secure civic buildings and monitor protests.

6. Governor's Response: Governor Newsom strongly criticized the National Guard deployment, arguing that it was inflaming tensions and accusing the federal government of "sowing chaos" to justify escalation.

7. Trump's Justification: President Trump defended the decision to deploy the National Guard, claiming that Democratic leaders had failed to control the protests against immigration agents. He invoked a legal provision permitting federal troop deployment in response to "rebellion or threat of rebellion."

8. Military Escalation Threat: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that if protests worsened, Marines from nearby Camp Pendleton could be deployed. Governor Newsom strongly criticized this idea as "deranged."

9. LAPD Stance: The LAPD reiterated that it is not collaborating with federal agents on civil immigration enforcement and maintains a policy against stopping individuals solely to check their immigration status.

10. Protesters' Demands: The protests were organized by immigration advocates who are demanding an end to the federal immigration raids and the release of detainees. The demonstrations are part of a larger movement against Trump's immigration policies.

