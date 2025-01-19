Gasoline Tanker Explosion In Nigeria Kills At Least 70 People

At least 70 people were killed after a gasoline tanker exploded in north-central Nigeria, AP reported citing the country's emergency response agency.

The blast happened in the early hours of Saturday near the Suleja area of Niger state after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from one tanker into another truck using a generator.

The explosion, triggered during the fuel transfer, resulted in the deaths of both those handling the gasoline and nearby bystanders, Hussaini Isah of the National Emergency Management Agency told the Associated Press, as reported by AP.

Due to the lack of an efficient railway system for cargo transport, fatal truck accidents are frequent on major roads in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.

In September, a collision between a gasoline tanker and a truck carrying cattle in Niger state resulted in an explosion that killed at least 48 people.

According to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes in 2020, leading to 535 deaths and 1,142 injuries.