Gaza Ceasefire Begins After 3-Hour Delay; Hamas Names Hostages To Be Freed Today

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): A delayed ceasefire began in Gaza after Hamas identified three female hostages it plans to release on Sunday. Israel had insisted on receiving the names before halting its operations, marking a tense start to efforts aimed at ending the war.

A Palestinian official stated that the ceasefire delay was due to mediators requesting 48 hours of "calm" before it could take effect. However, ongoing Israeli strikes until the deadline reportedly hindered the submission of the hostages' list.

According to AP, celebrations broke out across the war-torn region as some Palestinians began returning to their homes, despite delays highlighting the fragile nature of the agreement. The truce, which took effect at 11:15 am local time, marks a step toward ending the conflict and securing the release of nearly 100 hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Israeli media reported that 24-year-old Romi Gonen, abducted from a music festival, is on the Hamas list for release. The report cited her brother's social media. Israel has not confirmed the three names provided by Hamas, and the other two families have not commented yet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas failed to provide the names of three hostages it planned to release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The military stated it would continue strikes in Gaza until the names were received.

An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight people in Khan Younis after the ceasefire was delayed. Nasser Hospital confirmed the casualties from the strike, which occurred about two hours after the truce was meant to begin. Gaza's Health Ministry reported three more deaths from strikes in Gaza City on Sunday.