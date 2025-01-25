Gaza Ceasefire Deal: 4 Israeli Female Soldiers Return Home In 2nd Swap With Hamas

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: In a big move amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, Hamas released four female soldiers -- Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag marking a significant moment in the deal. The development was confirmed by Israel on Saturday. The release comes after 477 days of captivity.

The soldiers were handed over to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet forces in Gaza by the Red Cross and were escorted to Israel for medical evaluations and reunions with their families.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared a photo of the female soldiers on social media and said, "After 477 days in hell. Standing strong, proud, tall, despite everything. This is the Israeli spirit."

In the photos, the female soldiers were seen in military uniform, standing on a podium and waving with happiness. "IDF commanders and soldiers salute and embrace the returnees on their way to Israel," the forces said on social media. IDF also urged the public to show responsibility and sensitivity and respect the privacy of the returnees and their families.

Earlier in the day, the announcement of the release of female soldiers was welcomed with cheers at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, where large crowds gathered to celebrate their freedom.

(With IANS Inputs)