How Gaza Ceasefire Reached: After Biden’s Failed Diplomacy, Trump Brokers First Phase As Hostages Set To Return

Cairo (Egypt): President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have officially signed the first phase of a ceasefire, calling it “a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations and the United States of America”. He thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in making the “Historic and Unprecedented Event happen”.

“This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody,” the US p[resident posted on Truth Social, emphasising the significance of the deal.

Israeli Military Prepares For All Scenarios

The Israeli army issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire, with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir instructing troops to prepare “with strong defence and to be ready for any scenario”.

“At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff instructed (troops) to prepare for leading the operation to retrieve the hostages, expected to be carried out with sensitivity and professionalism,” the statement read.

Hamas confirmed via Telegram that it had “submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners” to Israel according to the agreement and is awaiting final approval of the names before public announcement.

Trump Hailed For Breakthrough

Trump has received widespread acclaim on social media over the past hour.

Observers have highlighted how complicated the negotiations were. By applying pressure on Israel and holding talks with Egypt and Qatar, he also managed to influence Hamas.

At the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, it was evident that Trump was determined to secure a peace deal. And he delivered, achieving the first phase of the agreement.

There remains much work to be done and several details still need to be clarified.

For now, it seems that Trump has accomplished what Joe Biden could not, bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza.

He had promised an earlier resolution, but he has succeeded nonetheless.

UN Sees Opportunity For Lasting Peace

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the ceasefire a “momentous opportunity” for a two-state solution and the end of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

He praised the “diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough” and said the UN would “scale up” aid, recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

“All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all. Immediate entry of humanitarian and essential supplies must be ensured. The suffering must end,” Guterres wrote on X.

Netanyahu And Trump In Historic Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the agreement as “a great day for Israel”. His office confirmed an “emotional and warm conversation” with Trump, in which both leaders congratulated each other on the signing of the hostages’ release deal.

Netanyahu invited Trump to address the Knesset, further cementing their collaboration.

He has issued a stream of statements, claiming that the latest breakthrough came “because of Israel’s military pressure”, “because of Israel’s continuous military activity” and “because of the objectives that Netanyahu had outlined at the beginning of the war”.

But on the ground, the story looks very different.

Most of the captives released from Gaza were freed through diplomatic efforts, through ceasefire arrangements or direct negotiations involving the Americans. It was not the result of the large-scale military operations that Israel’s army and government had been boasting about for months.

Netanyahu now faces mounting pressure not just from the international community but also from within Israel itself. Families of captives who have been held for two years and a day have grown increasingly vocal, holding weekly protests, marching in the streets and openly declaring that they no longer trust their own leadership.

There has been little to no credit given to Netanyahu. Many Israelis believe the prime minister repeatedly obstructed potential agreements, including one in July 2024, when mediators said a deal was within reach, only for Netanyahu to introduce new conditions at the last minute, effectively collapsing the entire ceasefire plan.

Hamas too underlined the importance of Trump’s involvement in maintaining the ceasefire. The Palestinian group’s statement praised the US president while calling on him to ensure Israel honours the agreement.

However, even as the ceasefire was announced, Israeli warplanes launched strikes over Gaza City. Casualties remain unconfirmed, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

US Strategic Push For Ceasefire

The United States wanted the ceasefire announcement to come directly from Trump. He unveiled a 20-point peace plan after a White House meeting with Netanyahu on September 29, following months of stalled negotiations and previous attacks on Hamas negotiators in Tehran and Doha.

Trump also engaged Arab and Muslim leaders at the UN General Assembly last month, cementing international support for the agreement.