After nearly two years of devastation and lakhs of lives lost, Hamas has reportedly accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

AFP reported, citing a Hamas source, that the militant group had agreed to the proposal for a ceasefire and had not requested any amendments to it.

IDF 'Eliminates' Terrorist Cell

Israeli forces on Monday said they have eliminated an armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), troops identified the terrorists, directed an Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike, and killed them. Weapons, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), grenades and explosives, were recovered from their bodies.

Israel's Food Aid In Gaza

An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for residents of Gaza was carried out by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Indonesia.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote, "9 Countries Coordinated Humanitarian Airdrop: An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia, led by Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip."

Israel's Takeover of Gaza City

According to IANS, Israeli military Chief Eyal Zamir has said that the army will "soon" begin a new offensive to take over Gaza City, the Gaza Strip's largest urban centre.

Zamir made the remarks during a field tour in the strip, where he spoke with senior commanders and outlined plans for the next stage of fighting, the military said on Sunday.