ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL

Gaza Hit By Airstrikes Despite Recent Israel-Hamas Truce

Israeli airstrikes pounded parts of Gaza on Thursday, hours after a ceasefire framework was announced between Hamas and Israel, as per media reports. Media reports indicate that several explosions occurred, particularly in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, as intense airstrikes followed the truce announcement late Wednesday night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Gaza Hit By Airstrikes Despite Recent Israel-Hamas TruceRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

