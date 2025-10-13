Gaza Peace Deal: Trump Reaches Israel, Hamas Releases Hostages | Top Points

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday informed that 13 Israeli hostages have been transferred from Hamas captivity to the custody of the Red Cross. Earlier, the first seven hostages safely crossed into Israel.

“According to information provided by the Red Cross, 13 hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza,” the IDF post read.

Hamas Releases Israel Hostages

Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and medical teams accompanied the seven hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, and Matan Angrest, as they undergo initial medical evaluations at a facility in southern Israel.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office expressed relief as the hostages returned to safety.

"The Government of Israel embraces our hostages who have returned to their border: Alon Ohel, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor and Omri Miran," the statement read.

"The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages held by the enemy and will work to that effect relentlessly and with determination," it added.

Meanwhile, the IDF also released footage showing the exact moment when the freed hostages Matan Angrest, Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross and crossed into Israel.

The release has drawn widespread international praise.

Donald Trump In Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog gave a warm welcome to United States President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport. This marks Trump's first visit to Israel since he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump is set to address the Israeli Knesset later in the day, after which he is scheduled to travel to Egypt, where he will be joined by several international leaders for a summit on the peace process for Gaza, ending a two-year conflict.

Ahead of arriving in Israel, the US President declared that the "war is over."

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One after emplaning for Israel.

Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas and its affiliates stormed Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

As per IANS, Hamas has released several hostages in earlier deals to let them go in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Gaza plan is based on a 20-point peace plan and was mediated by Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish officials with the participation of some American citizens.

(with agencies’ inputs)