Gaza Residents Refuse To Leave As Israel Expands Military Operations, Sets Up New ‘Humanitarian Zone’

In a major development, Israel has announced the creation of a new "humanitarian zone" in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, while residents of Gaza City are being prevented from leaving ahead of a planned operation to capture the city.

"They want us to move to a place that is already overcrowded," said Samer Abu Samra, a 38-year-old father of four, as quoted by IANS citing Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

"We cannot afford transportation or tents. People are exhausted and coming from hunger," he added.

Nasser al-Attar, a teacher from Gaza City, shared a similar concern: "I lived displacement in the south before, and it was the worst experience of my life."

He stressed that the south does not offer safety either, saying, "Staying here is not heroism. It is simply because there is no alternative."

According to estimates by local activists, about 80 per cent of Gaza City residents have chosen not to leave.

Israel Announces New 'Humanitarian Zone'

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a designated "humanitarian zone," stating it was established "in light of the expanding ground operation in Gaza City and the takeover of Hamas strongholds under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II."

It said the "humanitarian zone," which contains key humanitarian infrastructure, will ensure the continued delivery of food, tents, medicines and medical equipment, IANS reported citing Xinhua news agency.

