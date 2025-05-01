Coup In Pakistan? The Government of Pakistan is facing a biggest threat, not from India, but from its own Army. With three new moves by General Munir, signs of a coup are now emerging in Pakistan. According to sources, after the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between the army and the government in Pakistan have escalated. The situation is such that General Munir’s army could stage a coup at any moment. In Pakistan, on General Munir’s orders, the National Security Advisor was appointed overnight. ISI Chief Asim Malik was made the National Security Advisor (NSA) to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is believed that ISI Chief Asim Malik is close to Army Chief Asim Munir. Before becoming the ISI Chief, Asim Malik also served as the Adjutant General at the Pakistani army headquarters. During his tenure there, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested—a fact that remains unchanged as he is still in jail. Today, we will analyze in simple language General Munir’s ‘Musharraf Model’ of coup.

General Munir has prepared a foolproof plan for a coup in Pakistan. Even Shehbaz Sharif’s loyalists are now following Munir’s orders. Shehbaz Sharif’s ministers are reading scripts written by General Munir in front of the media.

You should carefully watch a video from Pakistan shown in today's DNA espisode. In this video, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is holding a press conference with a military officer. During the press conference, a journalist asked Ishaq Dar a question. Instead of answering, Dar began shuffling papers. Then, Pakistani Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, sitting next to him, passed him a slip. Dar read the note and then answered. This video clearly shows that even the country’s Deputy Prime Minister is being told by the army what to say. It confirms that General Munir now has full control over Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet. When Pakistani journalists noticed Shehbaz Sharif’s absence during a critical time, they asked questions—questions that left both the army and the Deputy Prime Minister speechless.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the possible coup plan by General Asim Munir in Pakistan:

General Asim Munir’s coup plan can be referred to as the Musharraf Model. He has given three major signals within the last 24 hours—let's understand them:

First signal: Munir appointed his trusted ISI Chief as Pakistan’s NSA.

Second signal: Munir has taken command of Shehbaz Sharif’s senior ministers.

Third signal: Munir himself plotted the Pahalgam attack, for which evidence is now coming from within Pakistan.

Let’s now understand the meaning of each of these three signals. Just a day ago, a major announcement was made in Pakistan. The post of National Security Advisor, vacant since April 2022, was filled by appointing the ISI Chief. ISI Chief General Mohammad Asim Malik will now hold dual responsibilities. Just seven months ago, General Munir appointed his preferred general as the ISI Chief. Now, the same officer has been made the NSA—the person who will advise the Prime Minister on defense matters, who will guide Shehbaz Sharif on what decisions to take in which situations. Earlier too, Shehbaz Sharif couldn't take decisions without Munir’s approval. But with the ISI Chief now also the NSA, Munir's control over the country has strengthened further. This is the first time in Pakistan that an ISI Chief has been appointed to two major posts, proving this decision was not Shehbaz Sharif's, but Munir's. By doing so, General Munir has tightened his grip around Shehbaz Sharif.

Here are some facts about Pakistan’s new NSA, General Mohammad Asim Malik, that help explain why Asim Munir placed the country's top spy next to Shehbaz Sharif.

Just before becoming ISI Chief, General Mohammad Asim served as Adjutant General at Pakistan Army headquarters. It was during this period that Imran Khan—Munir’s number one enemy—was arrested and remains in jail. General Munir and General Mohammad Asim will also retire at the same time. Earlier, Pakistan’s new NSA commanded the infantry division in Balochistan and the infantry brigade in Waziristan. His father, Ghulam Mohammad, was a former Pakistani military officer who served in the wars against India in 1965 and 1971—both of which Pakistan lost. This means Pakistan’s new NSA harbors a generational hatred against India. Leaders who wish to avoid war with India are seen as enemies by him.

With this NSA appointment, all power centers in Pakistan have now come under Munir’s control, and Shehbaz Sharif has weakened. General Munir has used terrorism as a weapon for the coup. After the Pahalgam attack, the whole world is calling General Munir a terrorist. You should listen to former Pentagon official Michael Rubin today, who compared General Munir to Osama bin Laden.

Now understand how significant ISI’s role could be in a potential coup in Pakistan. The ISI Chief enjoys full support from the military. ISI has deep involvement in internal security and foreign policy—it plays a central role in policies related to Afghanistan, India, and Kashmir. The ISI also controls the media and politics in Pakistan. During a coup, this power of the ISI will work in General Munir’s favor. To understand the ISI’s role in coups, one must look into the history of military takeovers in Pakistan.