/Georgia shooting: 2 killed, up to 35 injured after gunfire erupts at homecoming party in US

Two people were killed and up to 35 others injured after gunfire broke out at a homecoming party in Vienna, Georgia, early Sunday, October 4, local officials said, according to WALB/Gray News. The shooting took place at around 1:20 am during a block party attended by more than 1,000 people, Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said. Deputies were already at the scene to monitor the large gathering when shots were fired.