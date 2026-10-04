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Georgia shooting: 2 killed, up to 35 injured after gunfire erupts at homecoming party in US

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the two people killed were men aged 20 and 23. Their identities have not yet been released.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
Georgia shooting: 2 killed, up to 35 injured after gunfire erupts at homecoming party in US
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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