/Georgia shooting: 2 killed, up to 35 injured after gunfire erupts at homecoming party in US

Two people were killed and up to 35 others injured after gunfire broke out at a homecoming party in Vienna, Georgia, early Sunday, October 4, local officials said, according to WALB/Gray News. The shooting took place at around 1:20 am during a block party attended by more than 1,000 people, Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said. Deputies were already at the scene to monitor the large gathering when shots were fired.
Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the two people killed were men aged 20 and 23. Their identities have not yet been released.
Authorities said the gunfire erupted at two locations about a block apart. At least 25 people were taken to hospitals following the shooting, while the overall number of injured could reach 35, WMAZ reported.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting local authorities with the probe.
More than 1,000 people had gathered around Pine Street for the homecoming block party when the shooting occurred, according to local officials cited by WALB/Gray News.
Authorities have not yet released information about a possible suspect or identified what may have led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing as police work to establish what happened and identify those responsible.
Further details are awaited.
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