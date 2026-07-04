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Germany bets on major tax, pension and labour reforms to spur growth | Explained

Germany has unveiled a sweeping 34-point reform package featuring tax cuts, pension and labour reforms, and measures to reduce bureaucracy as Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks to revive the country's sluggish economy and boost competitiveness.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Germany bets on major tax, pension and labour reforms to spur growth | Explained
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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