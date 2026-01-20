Germany Goes Full Force: Europe’s Biggest Army Since Hitler; Why Trump Is Being Blamed

New Delhi: Germany is moving fast to rebuild the most powerful army in Europe. It marks a historic turn after the World War-2. The change comes at the time of rising fear of Russia. Public trust in the United States has declined.

A major reason lies in German public opinion. Surveys show growing doubt about America’s role in Europe’s security. A June 2025 poll by state broadcaster ZDF revealed scepticism. Most Germans no longer believe the United States will guarantee Europe’s defence through NATO. This loss of faith has driven a dramatic rise in defence spending.

Berlin has now opened the door to large-scale military recruitment. Under a new law, every man above the age of 18 can be called to serve. The system is voluntary in form. The law allows compulsory service if required. This gives the government room to expand the armed forces at speed.

Germany had 184,000 active-duty soldiers last year. The number rose by 2,500 within months. Chancellor Friedrich Merz told parliament that the Bundeswehr must become Europe’s strongest conventional army.

Military researchers say this is Germany’s largest force in years. They describe it as the strongest army since 2021.

The government has launched a 23-month volunteer service programme. The offer includes strong pay and benefits. Recruits can later move into long-term professional service. The model resembles India’s Agniveer system. The key difference lies in duration. India follows a four-year term.

Recruits in Germany will earn about 2,600 euros a month. Housing comes free and medical insurance is covered. After tax, monthly earnings approach $2,700. For 18-year-olds, the pay is considered attractive.

Germany has also made clear commitments to NATO. The country plans to raise active troops to 260,000 by 2035. Reserve forces will grow to 200,000. These numbers match Cold War levels. Moscow has taken notice.

Russia’s ambassador to Germany has voiced concern. He said Berlin is preparing for large-scale military confrontation with Russia. From Germany’s view, the change follows Moscow’s refusal to withdraw from Ukraine. Berlin has proposed defence spending of $125 billion. This equals 2.5 percent of GDP. In 2021, defence spending stood at just 56 billion dollars. By 2030, Germany plans to spend 3.5 percent of GDP on defence.

Public opinion has played a decisive role. Trust in the United States has weakened across German society. The ZDF survey asked whether America would continue to protect Europe through NATO. Nearly three-quarters said no. By December, that number rose further. Almost nine out of 10 Germans now see American political influence in Europe as harmful.

US President Donald Trump is seen as a main reason for this change. As confidence in Washington fades, Berlin is choosing self-reliance. Germany is no longer waiting for others to guarantee its security. Europe’s military balance is changing. Russia is watching closely.