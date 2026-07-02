/Germany new leave law: Chancellor Friedrich Merz ends phone sick notes in major labour overhaul

The German authorities are currently drafting a comprehensive reform of labour legislation, which may put an end to taking phone-based sick leaves quite soon. According to the draft, workers would have to get a medical certificate as soon as their absence began to be considered.
This tightening of the rules for getting paid leave belongs to the set of 34 economic reforms presented by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The goal of these legislative changes is the revival of the economy, reduction of bureaucracy, and preventing the rise of far-right parties.
The presented package covers labour laws, taxation, and pensions and includes several comprehensive adjustments aimed at stimulating economic growth and increasing business competitiveness without endangering the social protection system.
"We are working to cut red tape. We are working to protect our welfare state, and we are working to ease the burden on employees and companies by lowering taxes," Chancellor Merz noted, presenting the economic reforms.
The government has already agreed on the economic changes. The plan is to pass the main provisions of the 34-point plan through the parliament by the end of this year.
In addition to the tougher sick leave requirements, the proposed legislation package will afford employers a lot of flexibility in coping with the dynamic labour market environment.
Through the temporary measures that will continue until 2030, German firms will have the option to provide temporary employment contracts lasting up to four years to new employees. In addition, employers will be able to enjoy some extra freedom of using dismissal compensation clauses in cases where there is restructuring or termination of employment of extremely high-paid workers.
"Our plan is to increase the flexibility of our businesses," Merz further said while addressing a news conference, according to AFP.
In addition to being a multi-billion euro plan, the reform will change the tax and retirement policies in Germany. According to the reform package, about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) will be cut from the income tax of low- and middle-income earners.
The tax cuts will be directly financed through increased tax rates for those people whose annual earnings exceed 250,000 euros. The pension policy will be modified structurally to increase the age limit to above 67 years.
"The highest earners in this country will take on a larger share of the tax burden," noted Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. "That is fair, so that our country can move forward."
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