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Germany new leave law: Chancellor Friedrich Merz ends phone sick notes in major labour overhaul

Germany's new sick leave law under Chancellor Friedrich Merz ends phone-in sick notes and mandates an official doctor's certificate from day one of absence.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Germany new leave law: Chancellor Friedrich Merz ends phone sick notes in major labour overhaul
Image Credit: Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. (IANS)

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