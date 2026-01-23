Germany’s military surge explained: why Berlin wants Europe’s strongest army

New Delhi: Following a law passed last month, Germany has begun a historic military mobilisation by sending out mandatory questionnaires to 18-year-old men to assess their fitness for potential army service. While joining the army is voluntary for now, the legislation allows the government to introduce compulsory service to realise its goal of building what it claims will be Europe’s strongest conventional army since World War II.

Last November, the country’s active duty force reached 184,000 troops, an increase of 2,500 since May, when Chancellor Friedrich Merz first declared in parliament that the Bundeswehr must become Europe’s dominant conventional military force.

Experts said that this is the largest standing force Germany has had in decades and the strongest since 2021.

The government is attracting recruits with 23-month contracts offering generous pay and benefits, including free housing and medical insurance, creating a net monthly income of around €2,300 ($2,700) after deductions. These contracts can then be extended into permanent professional service.

Germany has pledged to raise active duty personnel to 260,000 by 2035 and double its reserve force to 200,000, approaching the half-million-strong army it maintained at the end of the Cold War. Russia has expressed alarm at these plans, warning that Berlin appears to be preparing for a potential confrontation with Moscow.

From Germany’s point of view, Russia’s refusal to leave Ukraine has pushed Berlin to spend €108 billion ($125bn) on defence this year, which is 2.5 percent of its GDP and more than twice the 2021 budget of €48 billion ($56bn). Defence support among Germans has surged from 58 percent to 65 percent in just one year. By 2030, the country plans to allocate 3.5 percent of GDP to military spending.

A December survey revealed that eight in 10 Germans now believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is not serious about pursuing peace in Ukraine and many accept warnings that Moscow may eventually expand hostilities to NATO nations. The year 2029 has been cited in public discourse as a potential point for a Russian attack on NATO, raising awareness about Europe’s precarious security situation.

Along with concerns over Russia, Germans’ waning trust in the United States has influenced military policy. Polling conducted by ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, which translates to Second German Television) in mid-2025 showed 73 percent doubted the United States would continue guaranteeing Europe’s security, rising to 84 percent by December.

The American political influence, particularly support for far-right parties sympathetic to Russia, has reinforced this perception. The publication of Trump’s National Security Strategy, warning Europe of “civilisational erasure” due to EU policies, strengthened the belief that Washington cannot be relied upon.

As a result, six out of 10 Germans no longer trust the US nuclear deterrent, and three-quarters favour an Anglo-French or European nuclear deterrent. Support for a European army, historically limited, has climbed to 57 percent. Many Germans continue to value NATO as an institution but are increasingly interested in a European-led defence structure.

Merz’s goal echoes promises from his predecessor Olaf Scholz, who in 2022 also vowed to build Europe’s strongest army during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While Scholz secured a one-time $120 billion increase in defence funding, bureaucratic delays and cultural resistance slowed its implementation.

Traditionally, the Bundeswehr was not a preferred career choice, especially among older and well-educated Germans wary of military resurgence.

However, public attitudes have changed since 2022. Merz’s administration has suspended constitutional deficit limits, enabling permanent increases in defence spending, with parliament recently approving roughly $60 billion in new procurements.

Analysts caution that Russia may attempt to exploit domestic resistance to conscription in Germany as part of its propaganda efforts, portraying military service as a threat to German youth.

Experts point out that boosting the budget and political support does not instantly create a stronger military. Recruitment, training and equipment programmes are still in progress.

Observers say Germany now realises that depending only on Europe or NATO is not enough. Berlin is strengthening its own military to face threats from Russia and reduced US support, putting German forces at the centre of Europe’s security.