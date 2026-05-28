'Get out of my country': Indian couple in US faces racist attack on camera | Video

A video showing an Indian couple facing a racist confrontation in the United States has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man seated inside a car asks the couple whether they are from India.

When the couple responded to the question, the man told them to "get out" of the country.

Although the exact location of the incident remains unverified, the video was shared by X user @AyTone4th along with the caption — "I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something!"

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I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something! pic.twitter.com/Qi8FyfcjzF — tone (@AyTone4th) May 20, 2026

In the video, the man can be heard asking the couple whether India is better than the US. Responding to the question, the Indian man says that both countries have their own advantages, adding that their families are back in India.

Also Read | Rubio groups Trump with ‘stupid people’, later clarifies viral racism remarks | WATCH

However, the man inside the car then responded aggressively, saying, "No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country."

Despite the offensive comments, the couple stays calm throughout the interaction.

The verified account of the music producer, who shared the viral video has also earlier posted clips mocking Indians, including one recorded inside an Indian restaurant.

Several social media users also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the videos. He had recently concluded an official visit to India.

During his visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also asked about the increasing instances of racism faced by Indians in the United States. Responding to the issue, he said that “every country has its stupid people.”

Speaking to reporters, Rubio further remarked that such behaviour is not exclusive to any particular country.

"People say stupid stuff all the time on social media and in every country in the world, unfortunately," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked about racist remarks against Indian Americans in the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "I'll take that very seriously about the comments. I'm sure that there are people who have made comments online and in other places because… pic.twitter.com/JZBZv1L94Y — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Marco Rubio made the remarks after being asked about a post shared by US President Donald Trump in which India was described as a “hellhole.”

Also Read | ‘Stupid people…,’ says Rubio on racist remarks on Indians in US | Watch EAM Jaishankar’s expression

(Zee News English could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.)