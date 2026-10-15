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Cargo ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz: iPhones and luxury perfumes float as tensions surge

Viral footage shows iPhones, electronics, and luxury perfumes floating across the Strait of Hormuz after the Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank following a hit by an unidentified projectile. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated as local boaters scrambled to retrieve floating cargo.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Cargo ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz: iPhones and luxury perfumes float as tensions surge
Image Credit: Cargo ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Cargo ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz: iPhones and luxury perfumes float as tensions surge
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