/Cargo ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz: iPhones and luxury perfumes float as tensions surge

Viral video footage shows thousands of iPhone boxes and luxury perfume bottles floating across the Strait of Hormuz after the UAE-managed container ship GFS Pride caught fire and sank. Small local boats scrambled to retrieve scattered high-value goods floating on the water's surface near the wreck site. All 21 crew members evacuated safely without injuries before the vessel went under.
The Singapore-flagged GFS Pride, capable of carrying roughly 2,500 containers, was en route from Dubai when it sustained catastrophic damage. Conflicting accounts exist regarding how the vessel was destroyed:
Iran's IRGC account: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the ship hit a naval mine after navigating an unauthorized and unsafe route.
Maritime authorities account: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported that an unidentified projectile hit the vessel, causing a massive fire before it sank.
Disaster management teams and maritime security analysts continue to inspect the region to determine the precise strike weapon.
Viral footage shows iPhones and other goods floating on the sea surface after a container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz due to a collision with a sea mine. https://t.co/uLrMokroqL— Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) October 14, 2026
Visuals circulating online show cardboard packages and branded boxes floating across kilometers of open water. Eyewitness footage showed individuals in small fishing motorboats scooping up floating perfume bottles, consumer electronics, and iPhone retail boxes from the sea.
The GFS Pride was operated by UAE-based GFS Ship Management, carrying commercial consumer cargo destined for regional markets.
This incident comes during a sharp spike in maritime attacks across the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint responsible for carrying a fifth of global oil supplies. Over a 48-hour period, international trade agencies flagged multiple drone and missile strikes targeting commercial freighters.
Cape Dao sinking: The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier Cape Dao also sank in nearby waters, weeks after being crippled by a projectile strike that killed one crew member.
US military action: US forces intercepted and destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow in the Gulf of Oman, citing active surveillance against Navy ships.
Regional authorities warn that continued disruptions through the waterway pose direct risks to global supply chains and international energy markets.
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