Ghana Helicopter Crash: 8 Killed, Including Defence And Environment Ministers

Eight people, including two serving ministers, one former minister, and the National Security Advisor, have died in a helicopter crash in Ghana. At a press conference, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed that Defence Minister Edward Oman Boamah and Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad were among those killed in the incident.

Also among the deceased were Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, along with the Deputy Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress Party, Samuel Sarpong.

The plane took off from the capital, Accra at 09:12 local time and was heading towards Obuasi city for a national event. Shortly afterward, the Ghana Armed Forces said the aircraft, carrying three crew members and five passengers, had disappeared from radar. No information has been received yet about how this accident happened. The Chief of Staff has ordered to fly the country's flags at half-mast. He expressed condolences on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the government to the 'soldiers who died in the service of the country'.

Ghana is a democratic and developing country in West Africa. Its capital is Accra. Here, 70 percent of the people are Christians and 18 percent are Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Ghana in early July. During this time, PM Modi was awarded the highest honor of Ghana.