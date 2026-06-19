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  • /Viral video: Giorgia Meloni's daughter Ginevra wins hearts with shy moments at G7 Summit

Viral video: Giorgia Meloni's daughter Ginevra wins hearts with shy moments at G7 Summit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s 10-year-old daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, has gone viral for her endearing, camera-shy reactions at the G7 Summit in France.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Viral video: Giorgia Meloni's daughter Ginevra wins hearts with shy moments at G7 Summit
Image Credit: Giorgia Meloni&#039;s daughter Ginevra wins hearts with shy moments at G7 Summit. (Video: @RT_com)

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