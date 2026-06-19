/Viral video: Giorgia Meloni's daughter Ginevra wins hearts with shy moments at G7 Summit

As world leaders met at the G7 Summit for serious diplomatic negotiations concerning the world's economy, security and other geopolitical issues, there appeared a heart-warming side-story to the Summit which gained huge popularity in social networks. Giorgia Meloni's 10-year old daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, suddenly became a star of social networks because of her naturalness.
Accompanied by her mother at the high-profile G7 Summit, which took place in France, it was her spontaneous and funny reactions to the official ceremony which won people's hearts all around the world.
With international media, flash bulbs and photographers gathering at the Summit for the arrival of important dignitaries, video clips demonstrated Ginevra clearly being frightened by the media circus.
In a number of candid snapshots, the girl was shown gripping the hand of her mother tightly. On several instances, she deliberately turned away from the flash of the wall of cameras and stayed at a safe distance from the press. As the delegates and the top diplomats from different nations formed lines for introduction, Ginevra repeatedly positioned herself behind Prime Minister Meloni, almost as if protecting herself from the flashes of cameras.
The normal, unplanned hesitations of Ginevra resonated with social media users and prompted an overwhelming reaction with comments defending and praising the actions of Ginevra as perfectly normal.
It was noted that handling several dozen intense broadcasting cameras was an intimidating experience for any child.
"She was innocent and hesitant, and that is what made her perfectly endearing," wrote one social media user.
Other social media users found it quite refreshing to see a child behave like a child and be completely indifferent to the company of some of the most powerful political figures in the world.
In spite of all the international media spotlighting she received, Ginevra maintained her close connection with her mother through the process, not manifesting any inclination toward drawing attention from the public eye at all.
The G7 Summit took place during June 15-17 in the picturesque resort town of Évian-les-Bains, France. The summit, held annually, is attended by the heads of states of advanced countries, such as Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the representatives of the European Union.
However, among the formalities of international politics, it was the daughter of the Italian Prime Minister who made a remarkable exception to this pattern.
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