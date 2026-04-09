Giorgia Meloni once called Donald Trump ‘brilliant’ – So why is Italy’s leader now stepping back?

Italy-US Relations: At Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, only one European leader received an invite, and she was Giorgia Meloni. Weeks earlier, she had been photographed in a private conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron’s guest at the reopening celebrations of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

From the beginning of Trump’s second term, she stood out as his closest ally in Europe. He described her as someone he could work with to “straighten out the world a little bit” and called her “a real live wire” during her visit to Washington.

Meloni leaned into that image. She publicly called Trump a “brilliant man” and presented herself as the European leader capable of calming tensions created by US trade tariffs.

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That warmth now has apparently cooled.

During a visit to Gulf countries last weekend, she publicly broke from Washington over the US-Israel war involving Iran. “When we don’t agree, we must say it. And this time, we do not agree,” she said.

Days earlier, Italy had also refused to allow US bombers to refuel at an air base in southern part of the country. These moves together showed a change in tone.

A bridge that turned into a burden

Meloni had tried to present herself as a bridge between Trump and Europe. At first, that approach appeared to work. Over time, however, the political cost inside her country started to grow.

The US-Israel war against Iran pushed fuel prices higher and created economic worries across Europe. Italy felt the pressure. Polls showed that most Italians opposed the war, and public approval of Trump dropped from 35 percent to 19 percent.

With national elections approaching next year, this change in public mood matters.

The change became visible during last month’s referendum on judicial reforms backed by Meloni. Voters rejected the proposal in large numbers. Young voters aged 18-34 voted against it by 61 percent. The change became visible during last month’s referendum on judicial reforms backed by Meloni.

The result suggested that younger voters were reacting not only to domestic reforms but also to broader dissatisfaction, including Meloni’s close ties with Trump and concerns about instability in the Middle East.

Economic pressure adds to political risk

The US-Israel-Iran war has also created economic challenges for Italy. The country depends heavily on imported energy and is particularly exposed to price increases. Italy is the European Union’s second-largest natural gas consumer after Germany, with gas meeting about 40 percent of its energy needs.

The situation worsened after tensions disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for international oil and gas exports. Nearly a fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass through the channel, and slowdowns there pushed prices higher across Europe.

The economic effects followed. The government reduced funding for investment programmes, angering businesses. The Bank of Italy lowered growth forecasts, projecting only 0.5 percent economic growth this year and next.

Italy also breached the European Union’s deficit limit of 3 percent, according to the national statistics institute. That means Rome is under EU fiscal monitoring rules. It limits Meloni’s room to spend ahead of elections.

Walking a careful line

Despite the growing distance, Meloni is not cutting ties completely. She continues to balance criticism with cooperation.

In mid-March, she rejected Trump’s demand to send Italian military vessels to the Strait of Hormuz, bringing Italy in line with other European governments. At the same time, she avoided direct criticism of the US-led military action.

The approach shows a gradual change rather than a sudden break. She appears to be moving closer to European partners while keeping communication channels with Washington open.

With elections approaching and economic pressure rising, her relationship with Trump is no longer the political asset it once seemed. The Italian leader is now carefully recalibrating, step by step, as she tries to protect her domestic standing without damaging ties with the United States.