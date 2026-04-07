'Give it up or go to jail': Trump threatens action against media organisations over F-15 airman rescue op leak

US President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against journalists and media organisations over a leak related to a US rescue operation in Iran. The White House also said that an investigation into the leak is underway.

The development comes after an F-15 fighter jet went down late Thursday, with both crew members ejecting over Iranian territory.

While one was located and rescued within hours, the second, injured and separated by miles, evaded capture for nearly two days before being extracted in a larger follow-up mission.

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He said that reporters could face jail if they refused to reveal their sources. He called the source a “sick person” and warned that “the person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn’t say”.

“We’re looking very hard to find that leaker,” Trump said, adding that the administration would tell the media outlet involved, “national security, give it up or go to jail.”

Trump said the leak revealed that one American airman was still missing after another had been rescued.

“All of a sudden, the entire country of Iran knew,” he said.

The US President further said, “Give it up or go to jail,” referring to the identity of the source who disclosed details about the missing airman.

Trump argued that the disclosure “put that man at great risk” and endangered “the hundreds of people that went in looking for them”.

US operation to save F-15 airmen

US President Trump, at the White House news conference, told reporters that the US armed forces deployed 21 military aircraft within hours.

“Within hours, our armed forces deployed 21 military aircraft into hostile airspace… at times facing very, very heavy enemy fire,” Trump said.

The first pilot was recovered in daylight after US aircraft entered Iranian airspace and engaged hostile forces.

The second airman, a weapons systems officer, landed far from the crash site, injured and surrounded by enemy personnel.

The second rescue mission expanded sharply in scale. Trump said it involved “155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refuelling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft,” along with deception tactics to mislead Iranian forces searching for the downed officer.

Once the second airman’s position was confirmed, US forces launched a nighttime rescue under heavy threat.

According to IANS, the US has long followed a doctrine of recovering personnel behind enemy lines, a principle reinforced in conflicts from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the downing of the F-15 marked the first loss of a manned aircraft in the current operation.

(with IANS inputs)

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