/India steps in after Glasgow restaurant uses map omitting North East & Kashmir

The Indian Embassy in Scotland has taken up the issue of an incorrect map of India displayed at a restaurant in Glasgow after boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised concerns during a visit. The matter came to light when members of the Indian Commonwealth Games contingent were hosted at the restaurant. Following the complaint, the restaurant assured the embassy that the items showing the incorrect map would be withdrawn.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Scotland said it had taken note of the issue and contacted the restaurant management.
"We have noted with concern the depiction of an incorrect map of India at the premises of a restaurant where members of the Indian sports contingent were hosted last evening. We have taken up the matter with the concerned establishment, and we have been assured that appropriate corrective action is being taken. The restaurant is immediately withdrawing the items depicting the incorrect maps," Embassy said.
We have noted with concern the depiction of an incorrect map of India at the premises of a restaurant where members of the Indian sports contingent were hosted last evening.— India In Scotland (@IndiaInScotland) August 2, 2026
We have taken up the matter with the concerned establishment, and we have been assured that appropriate…
The controversy began at Mister Singh's India – The Home of Curry, a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow. Members of the Indian contingent visited the restaurant after their successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
The athletes were served using printed napkins that featured a map of India. Lovlina Borgohain noticed that the map did not include the northeastern region of the country and raised the issue.
"The map on the napkins is missing our North East. Every part of India is important and should be represented," Borgohain told IANS.
Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh supported Lovlina's concerns. He said the map also showed Jammu and Kashmir incorrectly.
Singh urged the restaurant to remove the faulty items and ensure that India's map is represented correctly.
Mister Singh's India has not released an official statement on the controversy. The restaurant is a well-known dining spot in Glasgow and has hosted sports teams, visitors and dignitaries over the years.
The restaurant has been run by four generations of the Singh family and is known for combining Punjabi food traditions with Scottish influences.
The controversy emerged during a successful Commonwealth Games campaign for Indian boxing.
India won seven gold medals through Preeti, Jaismine, Sakshi, Priya, Arundhati, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal. Silver medals were won by Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender.
With 10 medals in boxing, India recorded its best-ever performance in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition. Before Glasgow 2026, India had won 44 boxing medals in Commonwealth Games history, including 11 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze.
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