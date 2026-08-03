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India steps in after Glasgow restaurant uses map omitting North East & Kashmir

A Glasgow restaurant faced backlash for printing an incorrect map of India on napkins. The Indian embassy stepped in after boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised the issue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
India steps in after Glasgow restaurant uses map omitting North East & Kashmir
Image Credit: ANI, IANS. Visual of Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Glasgow restaurant napkins India map.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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