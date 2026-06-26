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Global citizenship rules explained: How major countries verify nationality

Citizenship verification rules differ widely across the world. While countries such as the United States accept passports as primary proof of citizenship, others require special citizenship certificates, family registers, birth records, or national identity documents. Here is a look at how major nations establish and verify citizenship status.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Global citizenship rules explained: How major countries verify nationality
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