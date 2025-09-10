Global Condemnation Pours In After Israel’s Airstrikes On Qatar – Who Said What

Doha: The Israeli attack on Doha on September 8, targeting a Hamas delegation and leaving at least six dead, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya and a close aide, has drawn condemnations from the United Nations, Gulf states and world leaders, who slammed it as a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded swiftly to the airstrikes, calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Gulf state. He highlighted Qatar’s central role in ongoing peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

He made the remarks ahead of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session. He used the moment to release a report urging reduced military spending globally and increased investment in social structures and peace, emphasizing that funding for UN peacekeeping is under threat.

“This is a distraction from the UN’s role as an international mediator, as conflicts like this are in clear violation of international law,” his office said.

Global Reactions To The Deadly Assault

The international backlash has been swift and widespread. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack for violating “all international laws and norms” and called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international security.

Jordan labelled the strikes a “serious threat to the security of the Qatari people” and affirmed support for Qatar’s response. Iraq described the attack as a “cowardly act”, pledging full backing for Qatar.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu condemned the “cowardly” strikes, calling them “a serious violation of international law and a blatant infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign nation”.

Saudi Arabia denounced the attack “in the strongest terms”, describing it as “brutal Israeli aggression” and warning of “grave consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation’s persistence in its criminal transgressions and blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms”.

Yemen said the strikes “undermine regional and international efforts aimed at ending the war against the Palestinian people” and obstruct peace initiatives.

Algeria termed the attack “brutal” and highlighted Israel’s alleged disregard for global norms.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun described the events as part of “a series of aggressions committed by Israel”, aimed at destabilising regional security.

Oman warned of “dangerous escalation” threatening regional stability and urged the international community to intervene.

Syria echoed the condemnation, asserting that the strikes reflect Israel’s disregard for international law. “Syria expresses its strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression targeting the Qatari capital and affirms its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, its leadership, government and people,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qatar had condemned Israeli strikes on Syria.

Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry criticised the strikes as proof that Israel “does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war” and accused it of adopting “expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy”.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, warned Arab and Muslim countries to “pay attention” to Israel’s regional ambitions.

“What happened in Doha will happen again and more in the rest of the countries if we do not all unite in confronting the Zionist threat,” he said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with Qatar, calling the attack “unlawful and heinous” and a “brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar”.

Despite formal ties with Israel, Morocco also condemned the strikes and reaffirmed full support for Qatar.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation called the attack “heinous”, a “serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of the State of Qatar” and a threat to regional stability.

Iran described the strikes as a “dangerous” violation of international law. “This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Qatar released a full statement condemning the strikes. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” the statement read.

Qatari authorities acted immediately to contain the situation. “While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the statement further added.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani addressed the media in Doha, warning that the Israeli airstrikes mark a turning point for the region.

Adding that Qatar won’t let this slide, he vowed to take action beyond statements, announcing that a legal team is being formed to hold Israel accountable. “These strikes must not be overlooked,” he said.

The prime minister blasted the Israeli PM Netanyahu for “state terrorism” and accused him of sabotaging regional peace “in pursuit of narcissistic delusions and personal gains”.

In a regional pushback, he urged the Middle East to unite against Israel’s “barbaric conduct”, warning that the region had reached a breaking point.

While stressing that Qatar will continue trying to mediate a Gaza ceasefire, Sheikh Mohammed admitted the Israeli strike had likely derailed the latest round of talks tied to the Trump proposal. “I don’t think there is something valid right now after we have seen such an attack,” he said.

Gulf Solidarity

The UAE’s senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash expressed full support for Qatar. “The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible. We stand wholeheartedly with our sisterly state of Qatar in confronting this aggression,” he said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) echoed this stance, calling the operation “despicable and cowardly” and demanding accountability from Israel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “closeness” to Qatar and warned against escalation without directly mentioning Israel. “Italy remains opposed to any form of escalation that could lead to a further worsening of the crisis in the Middle East,” she said.

However, she did not condemn the incident.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter and global norms”, urging the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed “full solidarity” with Qatar during a call with its Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemning the strikes and emphasising Egypt’s rejection of any sovereignty violations.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron called the attacks “unacceptable, whatever the reason may be” and expressed solidarity with Qatar.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised the strikes for violating Qatar’s sovereignty and escalating regional tensions.

Mauritania and Kazakhstan also condemned the attack, labelling it a “flagrant violation of international conventions and laws” and “unacceptable” under international law.

More European Nations Join The Condemnations

The backlash spread quickly across Europe, with leaders in Portugal, the Netherlands and Spain denouncing Israel’s actions:

Portugal’s Foreign Ministry said the strike “violates the sovereignty of Qatar and increases the risk of escalation”, stressing the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and hostages’ release.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel warned the attack undermines peace in Gaza, reaffirming that “the sovereignty of states must be respected” and calling on Hamas to release hostages.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued one of the strongest rebukes, calling the airstrike “a clear violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter” and urging a return to diplomacy and international law.

‘Netanyahu Must Face Justice’

U.S. Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar has condemned Israel’s bombing of Doha, calling it a breach of international law that risks both peace efforts and civilian lives.

“This attack, which violates international law, not only further harms the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas but it also jeopardises the lives of the remaining hostages,” she posted on social media, adding, “Netanyahu must be held accountable for his war crimes.”