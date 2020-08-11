हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 20 million mark, death toll above 734000

The global coronavirus COVID-19 cases crossed the 20 million mark on Tuesday (August 11) morning, according to the John Hopkins University. The overall death toll has now jumped to over 734,000.

According to data provided by John Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 20,011,186 and the fatalities climbed to 734,664.

The US accounted for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 5,089,416 and the death toll is now 163,425, according to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

Brazil is at second place in terms of coronavirus cases with 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,215,074), and is followed by Russia (890,799), South Africa (563,598), Mexico (485,836), Peru (478,024), Colombia (387,481), Chile (375,044), Iran (328,844), Spain (322,980), the UK (313,392), Saudi Arabia (289,947), Pakistan (284,660), Bangladesh (260,507), Argentina (253,868), Italy (250,825), Turkey (241,997), France (239,306), Germany (218,508), Iraq (153,599), Philippines (136,638), Indonesia (127,083), Canada (122,053) and Qatar (113,262), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (53,003), UK (46,611), India (44,386), Italy (35,209), France (30,327), Spain (28,576), Peru (21,072), Iran (18,616), Russia (14,973), Colombia (12,842), South Africa (10,621) and Chile (10,139).

