Global COVID-19 cases cross 122.7 million, 122,736,841 still active

The coronavirus spread has seen another surge in the world and has resulted in a suddenly increased number of cases. The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has crossed 122.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million.

In its latest update on Sunday (March 21) morning, the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,736,841 and 2,708,557, respectively.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,782,302 and 541,909, respectively. Brazil follows in second place with 11,950,459 cases and 292,752 fatalities. Mexico comes in third place with 197,219 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,555,284), Russia (4,397,816), the UK (4,304,839), France (4,277,183), Italy (3,356,331), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,992,694), Germany (2,658,851), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,241,739), Mexico (2,187,910) and Poland (2,036,700), the CSSE figures showed.

India's total caseload stands at 1,15,55,284. The country also reported 188 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 1,59,558. India reported a massive surge of 40,953 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The country recorded the highest single-day spike in the last four months on Saturday (March 20) as per the government data.

