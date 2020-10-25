Global COVID-19 cases top 42 million, deaths cross 11 lakh-mark

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,145,847 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, whereas the overall number of cases has topped 42 million, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday (October 25).

Until Saturday, at least 42,262,290 cases of coronavirus were registered, of which at least 28,754,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by the agency and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

As of Friday, 6,366 new deaths and 482,954 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,571,943 and 224,771, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,814,682, while the country's death toll soared to 117,956.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 156,903.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (53 lakh), Russia (14 lakh), France (10 lakh), Argentina (10 lakh), Spain (10 lakh), Colombia (10 lakh), Mexico (8.86 lakh), Peru (8.83 lakh), the UK (8.57 lakh), South Africa (7.14 lakh), Iran (5.62 lakh), Italy (5.04 lakh), Chile (5 lakh), Iraq (4.49 lakh) and Germany (4.27 lakh), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Peru, Iran, Colombia, Argentina, Russia, South Africa, Chile, Indonesia, Ecuador, Belgium, Iraq and Germany.

Live TV