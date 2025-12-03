At a time when the Indian government has been highlighting its Sanchar Saathi app in combating cyber fraud and recovering stolen mobile phones, various opponents have come forward with criticisms that the initiative is actually a surveillance tool, which can access call logs and messages. While the Union Minister of Telecommunications explained that the usage of the app is on a voluntary basis and can be uninstalled at will, the debate illuminates the fundamental dilemma we face worldwide: balancing security of the citizens against their right to privacy.

Below is a comparative study of how developed nations handle cyber fraud, tracing their methodologies from mandated state software to advanced AI defenses.

State Control Vs. Digital Dictation: Russia And China

Two major powers have opted for highly centralised, state-controlled models for digital security and citizen oversight:

Russia: The government requires all phones and tablets to come pre-installed with 19 "necessary software" apps. Among them are a state ID app, Gosuslugi, and a new MAX "super app" that is supposed to substitute Western messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram. According to Russia's government, such measures are crucial for safeguarding the country against possible cyber attacks.

China: The country uses the world's most extensive state-controlled model, mainly through the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). The Chinese system depends on the "Great Firewall," a huge technical screening that prevents suspicious domains, phishing pages, and unauthorized financial websites from reaching users.

Digital services must go through strict verification, wherein face and ID matching for SIM cards, bank accounts, and payment applications such as WeChat Pay and Alipay are required.

Multi-Layered Defense: US And UK Models

Both the United States and the United Kingdom use multi-tiered approaches relying on collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, and the public.

United States: The system is spearheaded by the Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3, operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which acts as a central hub for reporting cyber crimes like phishing and identity theft.

The Federal Trade Commission penalises these scammers and protects consumer interests, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA, provides real-time threat intelligence and emergency aid. CISA also operates EINSTEIN, a protective intrusion detection and prevention system securing federal networks.

UK: The NCSC runs a programme of ACD, which automatically scans government websites for weaknesses, blocks phishing emails, and takes down malicious websites. The UK also depends on a central National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre. Most importantly, the UK banking system has sophisticated fraud detection, including the Confirmation of Payee (CoP) system, which checks the recipient's details before a transfer is made against those held for that account and issues warnings if they do not match.

Optional Technology and Platform Accountability: Singapore and the EU and other developed regions put a high focus on user choice and the responsibility of large technology platforms for a secure digital environment.

Singapore is a digitally advanced country that uses the optional ScamShield app. The new surveillance technology with AI and data analytics warns users against fraudulent calls, messages, or links in real time.

The system is highly community-oriented since user reports are key in quickly detecting and neutralising new fraud patterns. European Union: The EU does not have compulsory applications but enforces "security by design."

The Cyber Resilience Act makes sure that every device sold in the EU receives all essential security updates and is secure from every platform layer. In addition, the Digital Services Act makes very large platforms—for example, Google, Meta, and TikTok—responsible for removing potential scam threats as quickly as possible, with the imposition of heavy fines.

The EU also offers an optional, secure mobile app called the EUDI Wallet for verified digital documents.

