Turkish oil tanker hit in Black Sea; Japan begins massive oil stock release | Video

The Turkish merchant ship was hit by a drone off the coast of Istanbul in the Black Sea. The tanker, carrying 140,000 tons of oil, was struck by a drone 26 km from the Bosphorus. All 27 crew members were unaffected by the attack.

In a statement, Turkey’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that a foreign-flagged ship operated by a Turkish company, which had loaded crude oil from Russia, reported an explosion in its engine room after midnight.

“I can say that a foreign-flagged ship operated by a Turkish company, which had loaded crude oil from Russia, reported an explosion in its engine room after midnight to our emergency call centre,” NDTV quoted the minister as saying.

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Savaşın ateşi Türkiye’ye yaklaştı: Ya Kürtlerle barış ya felaket



İstanbul açıklarında Türk ticaret gemisi İHA ile vuruldu



İstanbul Boğazı'na 26 km mesafede 140 bin ton petrol taşıyan Türk tankerine İHA isabet etti



27 personel saldırıdan etkilenmedi. Gemi su alıyor pic.twitter.com/EeVf5dmltc — RADAR (@radarhab) March 26, 2026

(This is a developing story.)