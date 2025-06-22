The United States bombed Iran's three nuclear facilities early Sunday which broke out global silence and triggered urgent global leaders to react on the matter of US intervention in the Middle East war.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed the attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Trump stated, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this", adding, "Now is the time for peace."

World Leaders Reactions

Iran

Iran strongly condemned the US airstrikes, with Foreign Minister Abbad Araghchi sharing a post on X and saying, "The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave alarm over the use of force by the United States, warning that further escalation could lead to disastrous consequences.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement posted on X.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia shared a statement in a post on ‘X’ and wrote, “The Kingdom of Saudia Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, represented by the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer shared a post on X and urged Iran to come back to the negotiating table.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat,” he said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said.