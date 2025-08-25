Global Mail To US Comes To A Halt – What Triggered The Sudden Suspension Of Postal Services?

New Delhi: Several European countries have temporarily stopped postal services to the United States. Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and other nations have joined India in suspending shipments.

The suspension comes after new tariff rules introduced by US President Donald Trump. The administration issued an executive order on July 30, ending the duty-free allowance on items worth up to $800 (roughly Rs 70,000). This exemption will end on August 29.

Postal organisations across Europe, including PostEurop and national postal departments, have said that clear guidance on the new rules is still missing. As a result, postal services to the United States are on hold.

India’s Postal Services Suspended From August 25

India’s Ministry of Communications stated that the United States has not clarified the process for implementing and collecting tariffs. And therefore, the postal services to the United States will be temporarily suspended.

Most mail bookings for America will stop from August 25. This suspension is temporary. A press release from India Post on August 23 informed the public about the halt.

Germany’s Deutsche Post announced a temporary halt on parcels for private and business customers. Italy’s postal service suspended services from August 23 but continues to allow standard letters.

Royal Mail in the United Kingdom stopped all packages destined for the United States. Items valued over $100 will incur a 10% fee.

France and the Netherlands have also paused services because tariff collection procedures remain unclear.

Why Are Postal Services To The US Stopping?

On July 30, the Trump administration issued executive order, ending duty-free exemptions on items up to $800 from August 29, 2025. After that, all mail to the United States will face customs duties. These duties will be applied according to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff structure.

India Post decided to temporarily suspend most postal services to the United States starting August 25.

Which Services Are Still Available?

Letter or document mail and gift items valued up to $100 (around Rs 8,700) can still be sent duty-free. All other types of mail will not be accepted from August 25, 2025, until further notice.

Why Is Implementation Difficult?

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued some guidelines on August 15. However, key rules on duty collection, submission procedures and which items qualify for shipping remain unclear.

Airlines have said they cannot accept mail to the United States after August 25 because they are not operationally prepared.

What About Pre-Booked Shipments?

Customers who already booked mail to the United States and cannot ship it may apply for refunds. India Post apologised for the inconvenience and promised to restore full services as soon as possible.

How Long Will The Suspension Last?

The halt is temporary. India Post has not announced a timeline for resuming services. It will monitor the situation and restart mail delivery once the United States issues clear instructions.