Global oil crisis: IEA to release 400 million barrels of oil amid Middle East crisis, but will it be enough?

Global oil markets are facing an unprecedented shock as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Two weeks into the United States-Israel strikes on Iran, Tehran has retaliated with attacks on Israel, US military assets, and key energy infrastructure in the Gulf. In a dramatic move, Iran has also threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that handles more than a fifth of the world’s oil, sending crude prices soaring past $100 a barrel.

In response, the International Energy Agency has announced the largest coordinated release of strategic oil reserves in its history --- 400 million barrels of emergency crude. This is roughly a third of the 1.2 billion barrels held collectively by its 32 member nations, surpassing previous releases after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and other crises.

Why the release matters

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IEA called the current disruption “the largest supply shock in the history of the global oil market,” warning that Brent crude, which traded at around $65 per barrel before the strikes, could surge further if the blockade continues. Iranian leaders have threatened that no oil will flow through the Strait, suggesting prices could even climb above $200 per barrel.

While the release is substantial, it is being rolled out over weeks or months, meaning immediate relief will be limited. With around 20 million barrels of oil passing through the Hormuz Strait daily, the IEA’s intervention can only partially offset the disruption.

The US contribution

The United States, home to the world’s largest public oil reserves, will release 172 million barrels from its strategic stockpile. Current US reserves stand at roughly 415 million barrels, stored mainly in underground caverns along the Gulf Coast. Delivery is expected to begin about two weeks after authorization, with a full rollout taking around 120 days. Replacement of about 200 million barrels is planned within the next year.

US crude comes in both sweet (low sulphur) and sour (high sulphur) grades. While domestic refineries are equipped to process both types, many importing nations, such as India, lack the capacity to refine sour crude efficiently, limiting the immediate impact on some regional markets.

Will it solve the shortage?

Experts caution that the IEA’s release is a temporary measure, a “Band-Aid” rather than a long-term solution. Even if member countries boost production alongside the release, it would add only about 1.2 million barrels per day, a fraction of the 20 million barrels at risk due to the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The global stakes

The timing and composition of the oil release will matter most to import-dependent economies in Asia and Europe, where the supply crunch is already being felt. Prices are expected to remain elevated until stability returns to Gulf shipping lanes or alternative supplies are secured.

In short, while the IEA and US interventions signal decisive action, the sheer scale of the disruption means the oil market may face sustained volatility for months, keeping consumers and governments on edge as the Middle East crisis unfolds.