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Global oil prices jump over 5% after US strikes Iran as Trump ends peace deal

The escalation came hours after US President Donald Trump declared that he no longer wished to pursue diplomacy with Iran, effectively abandoning the interim peace arrangement reached earlier this year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Global oil prices jump over 5% after US strikes Iran as Trump ends peace deal
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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