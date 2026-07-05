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Global Passport Index 2026: India ranks 125th as Europe dominates top 10

India ranks 125th in the Global Passport Index 2026, while Sweden tops the list. See how India fares on Henley's index too, and what's driving the gap.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Global Passport Index 2026: India ranks 125th as Europe dominates top 10
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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