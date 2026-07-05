/Global Passport Index 2026: India ranks 125th as Europe dominates top 10

Sweden ranks first in the 2026 index with a score of 96.05 out of 100. Switzerland and Finland are placed second and third. Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Norway are also in the top 10. Most of the highest-ranked countries are in Europe. Singapore is the only non-European country in the top 10, taking 10th place due to its strong mobility and investment scores. The gap between Sweden and Afghanistan, which is ranked last with a score of 23.10, has increased every year since 2021.