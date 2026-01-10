Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis

A major shift in global power dynamics is unfolding, with developments in the United States, Europe, Russia, China, and the Middle East. The changing equations between long-time allies and adversaries are reshaping global politics. Former partners are drifting apart, while traditional rivals are reconsidering engagement.

At the center of this shift is growing tension between the United States and Europe, divisions within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), escalating rhetoric between the US and China, and rising instability in Iran. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the global power shift:

Cracks in the US–Europe Alliance

Relations between the United States and Europe are under visible strain. Within NATO, 31 European member states appear increasingly aligned with each other, while the United States has taken a confrontational stance.

US President Donald Trump has warned European countries that Russia fears only America, not NATO, and has claimed that without US protection, Europe would be vulnerable to Russian aggression.

Trump has linked these warnings to Greenland, insisting that the territory should be handed over to the United States. He has stated that if Greenland is not transferred peacefully, the US could use force, arguing that otherwise China or Russia might take control of it.

Europe Reconsiders Russia

European leaders are openly discussing renewed dialogue with Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier suggested engaging Russia, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has echoed this view, saying Europe must talk to both sides to play a meaningful role in peace efforts.

Meloni has also called for the European Union to appoint a special envoy to engage directly with Russia, signaling a desire to act independently of US direction.

Earlier, Europe sourced around 40 per cent of its gas from Russia, with Germany depending on Russia for more than half its supply. After cutting off Russian energy, Europe turned to more expensive alternatives, causing gas prices to rise five to seven times, slowing industrial production, pushing inflation above 10 per cent, and contributing to losses estimated at over one trillion dollars. Food prices have also surged due to higher costs of wheat and fertilizers, forcing governments to subsidise farmers and straining public finances.

US–China Tensions

While friction with Europe grows, the US remains locked in a strategic rivalry with China. Conflicts over Taiwan, Venezuela, and Greenland have intensified tensions. Trump has described China as a major threat, prompting strong reactions from Beijing.

In an unusually direct warning, Victor Gao, vice-president of a leading Chinese government-linked think tank, stated that China could destroy the US with hydrogen bombs if provoked.

Doomsday Plane Appears

Amid these tensions, the US Air Force’s E-4B “Doomsday Plane” was recently seen flying near Washington. The aircraft serves as a mobile command center capable of directing military operations even after a nuclear attack.

It can remain airborne for days, coordinate all branches of the US military, and issue missile launch orders if ground command centers are destroyed.

Impact On India

Any major global conflict could have an impact on India. A disruption in Russian oil supplies could raise fuel prices by Rs. 15–25 per liter. Sanctions or tariffs could weaken the rupee and drive inflation higher. A stronger dollar during wartime would further increase costs.

India’s IT sector, heavily dependent on the US and Europe, could face layoffs if Western economies slow. A US–China war could raise medicine prices by 40 to 50 per cent due to India’s reliance on Chinese raw materials.

Stock markets have already reacted, with the Sensex falling over 2,100 points in five days, wiping out more than Rs. 13 lakh crore in investor wealth.