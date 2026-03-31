'Go get your own oil, US won't help': Trump tells UK, other allies to fend for themselves amid Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump has delivered a blunt message to allies struggling with fuel shortages caused by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz: the United States will not be coming to their rescue. They can either buy American oil or find the courage to go and take it themselves.

In a social media post that drew immediate attention, Trump singled out Britain, which declined to join the American military campaign against Iran, with characteristic directness. "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

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He followed that with a broader warning to all affected nations. "You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself," he said, adding that the USA won't be there to help anymore, just like allies were not there for America.

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the United States launched its military campaign on 28 February. The strait handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply, and its effective closure sent crude prices above $100 per barrel, up from around $75 before the conflict began, triggering fuel shortages and rationing measures across dozens of countries.

Despite repeated warnings to Tehran and calls for allies to deploy warships to secure the waterway, Trump has so far been unable to reopen it. No major ally has responded positively to his requests for naval support, a frustration that appears to have boiled over into Tuesday's remarks.

Iran has shown no sign of backing down. A key committee in its parliament has approved a proposal to levy a toll on vessels passing through the strait, to be paid in Iran's national currency. The plan is also expected to tighten restrictions on ships linked to the United States and Israel, while barring access entirely to vessels from countries that have joined unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has continued to target Israel and American bases across the Gulf with missiles and drones, and has described Washington's demands as excessive, unrealistic and irrational. Tehran has also threatened further escalation, warning of potential ground operations against Gulf Arab states and the mining of the Persian Gulf should US troops enter Iranian territory.

The White House had previously indicated that Trump wanted a deal with Iran before an April 6 deadline for the opening of the strait. On Monday, Trump warned that American forces would obliterate Iran's energy plants if Tehran refused a peace agreement and kept the waterway closed. He also said the US would again target Kharg Island, from where Iran exports much of its oil.

However, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump privately told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the strait remains largely closed, effectively leaving the complex task of reopening it for a later date.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that Iran had been essentially decimated and that the hard part is done, though the blockade remains in place and the conflict shows little sign of resolution.

The gap between Trump's public ultimatums and his reported private thinking has left allies uncertain about Washington's actual intentions, and, for the moment, on their own.