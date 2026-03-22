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NewsWorld"Going after them personally": Netanyahu vows to hunt down Iran's IRGC leaders
ISRAEL IRAN CONFLICT

"Going after them personally": Netanyahu vows to hunt down Iran's IRGC leaders

Netanyahu made the remarks on Sunday while visiting Arad, one of two Israeli towns struck by Iranian missiles the previous day. He said Israel would target IRGC leaders, their bases, and their financial assets individually.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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"Going after them personally": Netanyahu vows to hunt down Iran's IRGC leadersIsrael PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo credit: AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will directly go after top commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), calling the organisation a "criminal gang."

Netanyahu made the remarks on Sunday while visiting Arad, one of two Israeli towns struck by Iranian missiles the previous day. He said Israel would target IRGC leaders, their bases, and their financial assets individually.

The other town hit was Dimona, widely believed to be the location of Israel's undeclared nuclear facility, where the missile strike caused significant damage.

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Netanyahu also raised alarm over Iran's growing missile range, pointing to a reported Iranian strike on the Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean used jointly by the US and UK as proof that Tehran's weapons can now travel over 4,000 kilometres. He warned that Iran can already reach deep into Europe, noting that Cyprus had already been targeted.

The attack on the Diego Garcia air base has sent shockwaves through Western intelligence agencies. By striking a target situated 4,000 kilometers away, Iran has effectively doubled its previously declared missile capabilities. Military analysts believe that this was likely achieved through the use of modified Space Launch Vehicles (SLVs), thereby demonstrating that Tehran can now hold major European capitals hostage.

Iran shifts its military strategy from defence to offence

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian military commander, Major General Ali Abdollahi, announced that Iran's military strategy has officially shifted from defence to offence. He said the armed forces have developed new weapons capabilities and that Iran's enemies were already feeling the consequences on the ground.

Middle East War: Iran Vs Israel-US

The Iran vs Israel US war started on February 28, when a joint US-Israeli strike reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top Iranian officials. Iran responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks on American military bases across West Asia, hitting sites in Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Since the fighting began, more than 2,300 people have been killed inside Iran, including over 1,300 civilians. Among the dead are nearly 200 children under the age of 12.

Iranian officials have suggested they may stop attacking neighbouring countries on the condition that those countries are not being used as launchpads for strikes against Iran.

From an economic perspective, this conflict has thrown global markets into complete turmoil. Amidst Iran's threat to permanently close the Strait of Hormuz to any country aiding the US-Israel alliance, oil prices have witnessed unprecedented volatility.

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