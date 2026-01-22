'Going To Have A Good Deal': Trump On India-US Trade Deal; Calls PM Modi 'Fantastic Leader' At Davos



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed full confidence over the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), saying that the two countries are "going to have a good deal." He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and fantastic leader.

Trump made the remark while speaking to Moneycontrol, after delivering his address at the 56th Annual World Economic Forum Summit.

When asked about the India-US trade deal, Trump said, "I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal."

Earlier, India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the long-awaited first tranche of the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is close to being finalised, though he did not specify a timeline.

Formally proposed in February 2025 at the direction of leaders from both countries, the agreement aims to more than double bilateral trade from the current $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

Discussions on the BTA were first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February 2025.

Nearly five months have passed since tariffs on Indian exports to the US were raised to a steep 50%, with half of the increase described by Trump as a “penalty” for India’s purchase of Russian oil. Uncertainty continues over whether or when a trade agreement might be reached.

Adding to the unease, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a key Trump aide, claimed that a potential India–US trade deal collapsed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to the US President. Another aide recently suggested that Trump had approved legislation that could push tariffs on Indian goods as high as 500%. These developments were seen as troubling signals for the future of bilateral ties, despite Trump’s repeated assertions of friendship with PM Modi.

India swiftly dismissed Lutnick’s remarks. Optimism resurfaced, however, after the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said Washington views India as an important partner and confirmed that trade negotiations are still ongoing.

On January 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India and the United States were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far as far back as 13th of February last year. That is, since then, two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement."

"On several occasions, we have been close to a deal," the MEA spokesperson added.