The mother of Israel: How a teacher from Wisconsin became the region's first female Prime Minister on March 17, 1969

On this day 57 years ago, March 17, 1969, Golda Meir made history in the Middle East by becoming the fourth prime minister of Israel. At the time, she became the first woman in the region to be sworn in as prime minister. She also became the third woman in the world to become the leader of her country, after Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and India’s Indira Gandhi.

To this day, Meir is the only woman to have ever held the position of prime minister in Israel.

From Kyiv to Wisconsin: The making of a leader

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Born as Golda Mabovitch in the city of Kyiv in Ukraine in 1898, Meir’s early years were marked by poverty and the threat of pogroms in Ukraine. Her family immigrated to Milwaukee in the United States in 1906.

Meir’s political career started as a Zionist Labour organiser in the United States before she decided to make aliyah to Mandatory Palestine in 1921. She became one of only two women to sign the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

A career of firsts: The 'Iron Lady' of Israel

Before becoming the Prime Minister of Israel, Meir earned her reputation as a woman who could handle high-stakes roles in politics. Some of her notable roles before becoming the prime minister include

Minister to Moscow: She became the first Israeli minister to the Soviet Union.

Labor Minister (1949-1956): She managed to oversee the huge housing and infrastructural needs required to accommodate a growing refugee population.

Foreign Minister (1956-1966): She became a rare voice for women in international diplomacy during the Suez Crisis, forging new alliances with new nations in Africa.

The Yom Kippur War and National Crisis

Meir was recalled to active duty in 1969 after the sudden death of Prime Minister Levi Eshkol. Despite being viewed as a 'compromise candidate' at first, she ruled Israel with an iron fist. Her period in office was marked by the Yom Kippur War, which began in October 1973 as Egypt and Syria launched a massive surprise attack on Israel.

Despite Israel's victory on the battlefield, the war claimed more than 2,500 Israeli lives. This led to a public outcry against Israel’s lack of foresight, which resulted in the Agranat Commission.

Resignation and Legacy

Meir resigned in October 1974 due to failing health and the political consequences of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which led to Yitzhak Rabin taking over as Prime Minister of Israel. Golda Meir passed away on December 8, 1978, at the age of 80.

Although there have been many controversies regarding her involvement in the Yom Kippur War, Golda Meir is viewed as a founding mother of Israel around the world. This is perhaps best encapsulated by her words: "We have always said that in our war with the Arabs we had a secret weapon—no alternative."

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