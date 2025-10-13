Golden Opportunity To Settle in Japan: Permanent Residency Now Accessible For Just Rs 5,000

Tokyo: Japan has opened a new pathway for individuals seeking permanent settlement. The country has revised its immigration rules to allow skilled professionals, long-term residents and students easier access to permanent residency (PR). The move comes as Tokyo addresses challenges posed by a declining population and an aging demographic.

Minimal Application Fee

According to Moneycontrol, the PR application fee has been reduced to just 800 yen, approximately Rs 5,000. The fee is lower than a budget flight ticket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The reduction is aimed at encouraging skilled workers and long-term residents to settle in Japan permanently and support its socio-economic needs.

Eligibility Criteria

Under standard rules, individuals who have resided in Japan continuously for 10 years, including at least five years on a work or family visa, can apply for PR.

Japan has introduced accelerated pathways for high-scoring applicants under the Point-Based Preference System. Applicants with 70 points can apply after three years, while those with 80 points become eligible after just one year.

PR Through Marriage

Applicants married to Japanese citizens or PR holders for at least three years, with at least one year of continuous residence in Japan, can apply for PR.

Children born to Japanese citizens or PR holders also become eligible after one year of continuous residence.

Required Documents

The application requires submission of the PR form, visa and residence card, proof of income, tax and social security records, certified translations in Japanese and a guarantee letter from a Japanese national or PR holder.

The process typically takes four to eight months, during which the applicant’s visa must remain valid.

Benefits, Responsibilities

Permanent residents gain greater freedom in employment, education and other opportunities. Responsibilities include residing in Japan for more than six months every year and compliance with Japanese tax laws.

Japan’s updated PR rules aim to make the country more accessible to skilled and long-term residents. The reduced fee and accelerated pathways present a rare and timely opportunity for individuals seeking a stable and permanent life in Japan.