Golden Ticket For Indians: Canada’s Carney Govt Invites Applicants For Permanent Residency, Here’s The CRS Score

Ottawa: A fresh opportunity has emerged for Indians waiting for permanent residency (PR) in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited applicants to apply for permanent residence on through the country’s Express Entry system. This marks the first draw of September, adding to the wave of anticipation among thousands of applicants.

The IRCC has sent out a total of 249 invitations on September 2. The lowest-ranked candidate in this round of invitations held a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 772. This number reflects the threshold that determined who received the chance to apply.

Applicants aiming for PR must be among those ranking 249 or above in the pool to qualify. Officials clarified that if multiple candidates share the lowest score, the cut-off will be based on the exact date and time of their Express Entry profile submission. This method ensures a transparent tie-breaking mechanism.

The September draw follows the previous round held on August 18, 2025, which was conducted under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). That draw issued 192 invitations to foreign nationals. In the August round, the lowest-ranked candidate had a CRS score of 800. The current cut-off has dropped by 28 points to stand at 772. It offers slightly wider access for those hoping to secure their chance this time.

The PNP plays an important role in Canada’s immigration framework. Under this, foreign nationals who wish to live and work in Canada can apply for PR with the support of a particular province or territory. The programme is designed to meet regional labour needs, while also helping newcomers settle in specific areas where opportunities are available.

Individuals selected through the PNP receive a nomination from the province, which strengthens their Express Entry application. Although permanent residents are granted PR status, they are not considered Canadian citizens. They often remain citizens of their country of origin, while some may even be stateless individuals who qualify under the programme.

Canada’s Express Entry system remains one of the most sought-after immigration pathways for Indians. The drop in CRS cut-off this time has drawn attention among applicants who closely track these numbers, as even a small shift can significantly change the outcome for thousands waiting in the pool.

With Canada continuing to expand its skilled immigration intake, the latest development has sparked fresh hope among Indian professionals who dream of building a future in the country.