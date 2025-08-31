Golden Visa 2025: 14 Countries Where Indians Can Invest And Settle
With investments starting at just Rs 43 lakh, Indians are eyeing overseas stability through real estate, start-ups and strategic bonds.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: For some, it is a seaside flat in Mauritius for under Rs 50 lakh. For others, it is a billion-rupee bet on Singapore’s economy. Across the world, countries are offering Indians a golden key: invest in property, businesses, or bonds and unlock the right to live, work and sometimes even become a citizen.
Golden visas are safety nets for families, passports to better schools and a Plan B when the future feels uncertain. Here is a guide to the biggest golden visa programmes open to Indians in 2025.
Live Forever By The Beach – Mauritius (Rs 43.7 Lakh)
- Long-term residence for the whole family (spouse, parents, kids up to 24)
- Multiple routes: real estate, business or professional activity
- 10-year residence validity (or linked to property ownership)
- Minimum investment: USD 50,000 (Rs 43.7 lakh)
A Cultural Gateway – Austria (Rs 51.1 Lakh)
- Private residence for “independent means” individuals
- Visa-free access across Europe’s Schengen states
- Citizenship possible after 10 years
- Minimum investment: EUR 50,000 (Rs 51.1 lakh)
A Startup Ticket – United Kingdom (Rs 59.1 Lakh)
- Path to permanent residence in 3 years
- Spouse and dependent children included
- Live and work anywhere in the U.K.
- Minimum investment: GBP 50,000 (Rs 59.1 lakh) in a new endorsed business
The Big Family Move – Canada (Rs 1.8 Crore)
- No age or education requirement
- Includes spouse and children under 22
- Citizenship possible after 3 years
- Minimum investment: CAD 295,734 (Rs 1.8 crore)
Two Decades Of Peace – Malaysia (Rs 2 Crore)
- 20-year visa, renewable for another 20
- Covers spouse, parents, in-laws, children under 21
- No minimum stay rule
- Minimum investment: MYR 1 million (Rs 2 crore)
The Swiss Address – Switzerland (Rs 2.18 Crore)
- Spouse and children under 18 included
- Residence in a global safe haven with high living standards
- Minimum investment: CHF 200,000 (Rs 2.18 crore) annual tax to a canton
The Dubai Dream – UAE (Rs 2.3 – 4.7 Crore)
- Spouse and unmarried children covered
- 5- or 10-year renewable residence
- Minimum investment: AED 1 million (Rs 2.3 crore) property (age 55+)
- OR AED 2 million (Rs 4.7 crore) property (no age limit)
The Greek Island Card – Greece (Rs 2.5 Crore)
- Visa-free Schengen travel
- No residency requirement
- Citizenship after 7 years
- Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) real estate
Live Italian, Invest In Culture – Italy (Rs 2.5 Crore)
- Residence in the land of art and fashion
- Citizenship after 10 years
- Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in start-ups
Five Years To Passport – Portugal (Rs 2.5 Crore)
- Visa-free travel in Schengen
- Citizenship after 5 years (dual allowed)
- Low presence rule (35 days in 5 years)
- Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in cultural/heritage projects
The American Green Card – USA (Rs 7 Crore)
- Green card for spouse and children under 21
- Path to citizenship
- Minimum investment: USD 800,000 (Rs 7 crore) in job-creating projects
Kiwi Life – New Zealand (Rs 25.7 Crore)
- Spouse and children up to 24 included
- Path to permanent residence
- Minimum investment: NZD 5 million (Rs 25.7 crore)
Asia’s Finance Hub – Hong Kong (Rs 33.7 Crore)
- Long-term residence in one of Asia’s busiest business hubs
- Minimum investment: HKD 30 million (Rs 33.7 crore)
The Billionaire Pass – Singapore (Rs 68.2 Crore)
- Permanent residence for the family
- Access to one of the world’s top business hubs
- Minimum investment: SGD 10 million (Rs 68.2 crore) in a company with 30 employees
(All figures are based on Henley & Partners data, August 2025. Programmes may change and exchange rates may shift. Always check official sources before applying.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv