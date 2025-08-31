Advertisement
Golden Visa 2025: 14 Countries Where Indians Can Invest And Settle

With investments starting at just Rs 43 lakh, Indians are eyeing overseas stability through real estate, start-ups and strategic bonds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 05:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Golden Visa 2025: 14 Countries Where Indians Can Invest And SettleRepresentative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: For some, it is a seaside flat in Mauritius for under Rs 50 lakh. For others, it is a billion-rupee bet on Singapore’s economy. Across the world, countries are offering Indians a golden key: invest in property, businesses, or bonds and unlock the right to live, work and sometimes even become a citizen.

Golden visas are safety nets for families, passports to better schools and a Plan B when the future feels uncertain. Here is a guide to the biggest golden visa programmes open to Indians in 2025.

Live Forever By The Beach – Mauritius (Rs 43.7 Lakh)

  • Long-term residence for the whole family (spouse, parents, kids up to 24)
  • Multiple routes: real estate, business or professional activity
  • 10-year residence validity (or linked to property ownership)
  • Minimum investment: USD 50,000 (Rs 43.7 lakh)

A Cultural Gateway – Austria (Rs 51.1 Lakh)

  • Private residence for “independent means” individuals
  • Visa-free access across Europe’s Schengen states
  • Citizenship possible after 10 years
  • Minimum investment: EUR 50,000 (Rs 51.1 lakh)

A Startup Ticket – United Kingdom (Rs 59.1 Lakh)

  • Path to permanent residence in 3 years
  • Spouse and dependent children included
  • Live and work anywhere in the U.K.
  • Minimum investment: GBP 50,000 (Rs 59.1 lakh) in a new endorsed business

The Big Family Move – Canada (Rs 1.8 Crore)

  • No age or education requirement
  • Includes spouse and children under 22
  • Citizenship possible after 3 years
  • Minimum investment: CAD 295,734 (Rs 1.8 crore)

Two Decades Of Peace – Malaysia (Rs 2 Crore)

  • 20-year visa, renewable for another 20
  • Covers spouse, parents, in-laws, children under 21
  • No minimum stay rule
  • Minimum investment: MYR 1 million (Rs 2 crore)

The Swiss Address – Switzerland (Rs 2.18 Crore)

  • Spouse and children under 18 included
  • Residence in a global safe haven with high living standards
  • Minimum investment: CHF 200,000 (Rs 2.18 crore) annual tax to a canton

The Dubai Dream – UAE (Rs 2.3 – 4.7 Crore)

  • Spouse and unmarried children covered
  • 5- or 10-year renewable residence
  • Minimum investment: AED 1 million (Rs 2.3 crore) property (age 55+)
  • OR AED 2 million (Rs 4.7 crore) property (no age limit)

The Greek Island Card – Greece (Rs 2.5 Crore)

  • Visa-free Schengen travel
  • No residency requirement
  • Citizenship after 7 years
  • Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) real estate

Live Italian, Invest In Culture – Italy (Rs 2.5 Crore)

  • Residence in the land of art and fashion
  • Citizenship after 10 years
  • Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in start-ups

Five Years To Passport – Portugal (Rs 2.5 Crore)

  • Visa-free travel in Schengen
  • Citizenship after 5 years (dual allowed)
  • Low presence rule (35 days in 5 years)
  • Minimum investment: EUR 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in cultural/heritage projects

The American Green Card – USA (Rs 7 Crore)

  • Green card for spouse and children under 21
  • Path to citizenship
  • Minimum investment: USD 800,000 (Rs 7 crore) in job-creating projects

Kiwi Life – New Zealand (Rs 25.7 Crore)

  • Spouse and children up to 24 included
  • Path to permanent residence
  • Minimum investment: NZD 5 million (Rs 25.7 crore)

Asia’s Finance Hub – Hong Kong (Rs 33.7 Crore)

  • Long-term residence in one of Asia’s busiest business hubs
  • Minimum investment: HKD 30 million (Rs 33.7 crore)

The Billionaire Pass – Singapore (Rs 68.2 Crore)

  • Permanent residence for the family
  • Access to one of the world’s top business hubs
  • Minimum investment: SGD 10 million (Rs 68.2 crore) in a company with 30 employees

 (All figures are based on Henley & Partners data, August 2025. Programmes may change and exchange rates may shift. Always check official sources before applying.)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK