'Gone absolutely crazy': Trump again slams US media coverage on Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump once again hit out at the media coverage of the West Asia conflict, accusing news outlets of being biased against his administration as he said that they will even portray Iran’s surrender as their victory.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, where he also targeted media organisations and Democrats over what he described as their framing of the narrative around the conflict. He also referred to the democrats as "dumacrats" in his remarks.

"If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting "I surrender, I surrender" while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary "Documents of Surrender," and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close," Trump said in his Truth Social post.

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"The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!" he added.

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Donald Trump’s post reflects his continued criticism of mainstream media organisations and their coverage, particularly on foreign policy and national security issues involving Iran.

However, the US President did not specify which particular report had triggered his sharp reaction.

Last month, Trump sharply criticised The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal over their reporting on the Iran war.

He accused The New York Times of spreading false narratives on Iran, labelled its coverage as “fake news,” and demanded an apology over what he described as misleading reporting targeting both him and the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that despite media portrayals, Iran had been "totally obliterated, militarily and otherwise".

He also rejected criticism from The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, which had described his declaration of victory in the Iran conflict as “premature.”

"The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate 'Editorial Boards' in the World, stated that I 'declared premature victory in Iran'," Trump posted to Truth Social.

Meanwhile, the US military on Sunday carried out what it described as “self-defence strikes” targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, despite an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries. Iran condemned the attacks, saying the actions exposed Washington’s “dishonesty and unreliability” even as diplomatic efforts to resolve the West Asia crisis continued.

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