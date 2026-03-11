'Good actors': Why Trump is now allowing India to buy Russian oil amid Iran crisis

The White House on Tuesday said that India, which had earlier stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil, has been temporarily allowed to import oil from Iran to help fill a gap in global supply.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I have spoken to the President about it and the Secretary of Treasury and the whole National Security team came to this decision because our allies like India have been good actors and previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world, because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil."

(This is a developing story.)