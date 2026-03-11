Advertisement
NewsWorld'Good actors': Why Trump is now allowing India to buy Russian oil amid Iran crisis
INDIA RUSSIAN OIL

'Good actors': Why Trump is now allowing India to buy Russian oil amid Iran crisis

The White House on Tuesday said that India, which had earlier stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil, has been temporarily allowed to import oil from Iran to help fill a gap in global supply.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

Speaking to reporters,  White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I have spoken to the President about it and the Secretary of Treasury and the whole National Security team came to this decision because our allies like India have been good actors and previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world, because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil."

 

(This is a developing story.)

