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Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Stanford speech met with student protests - What's the Israel connection

Sundar Pichai, MS '95, CEO of Google and Alphabet, addressed the Class of 2026 at Stanford's 135th Commencement ceremony. During the ceremony, students reportedly staged a walkout, and the videos from the incident show individuals exiting while holding Palestinian flags. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Stanford speech met with student protests - What's the Israel connection
Image Credit: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

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