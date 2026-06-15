/Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Stanford speech met with student protests - What's the Israel connection

During Stanford University's commencement ceremony, student protesters staged a walkout as Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivered the graduation address. Videos from the event reportedly show students exiting while holding Palestinian flags and chanting, "Free, Free Palestine."
Sundar Pichai, MS '95, CEO of Google and Alphabet, addressed the Class of 2026 at Stanford's 135th Commencement ceremony.
According to the Times of Israel, the university's branch of Students for Justice in Palestine, along with other protest groups, had announced the protest last month, noting that the walkout was in response to the tech company's ties with Israel.
"We don't need another tech billionaire to tell us how to get rich off of the killing and surveillance of Palestinians," Stanford SJP said as per the Israeli outlet.
"Take a stance against war profiteering. Tell the Google CEO that he is not welcome," it added.
Times of Israel's report stated that students in the US have repeatedly turned commencement ceremonies into anti-Israel protests since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel and the start of the war in Gaza, as well as before the war.
In a speech Sunday morning, Pichai discussed the many moments in life that shape a person's trajectory.
In his speech, he also shared personal anecdotes and offered advice to the graduating students.
"Choose optimism. This might not true to you at this moment. The world is going through a lot- global conflicts, economic anxiety, a rewiring of technology, information overload, all at a fast pace... We don't get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances," Pichai told the students.
Pichai also told the students to work on the hard things and do the things that excite them.
More than 20,000 people, including 3,600 students, gathered at Stanford Stadium to celebrate one of the university's largest graduating classes ever.
(with ANI inputs)
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